Emmerdale spoilers for tonight reveal Bernice is convinced Liam still loves her.

Meanwhile Jamie is concerned about Kim and Will and Ryan is left unimpressed with Mack’s latest move.

All this and more in tonight’s Emmerdale.

Emmerdale spoilers: Bernice wants Liam back

Leyla is not impressed (Credit: ITV)

Bernice is sad that Gabby wants nothing to do with her.

Soon Liam seeks out Bernice to establish some ground rules for coexisting in the village.

Bernice tries to return his engagement ring. But when Leyla walks by, it looks like Bernice is actually trying to propose.

Shocked, Leyla slaps Bernice.

Soon Leanna is irritated to learn Bernice is trying to interfere with Liam and Leyla’s relationship.

As Bernice talks to Nicola and Diane in the café. She remains convinced that there’s still hope for her and Liam getting back together.

Nicola reminds her sister that she returned for Gabby. However Bernice is convinced Liam still holds a torch for her.

Jamie is concerned for Kim

Kim appears to grow closer to Will (Credit: ITV)

Meanwhile Jamie is concerned over Will and Kim’s apparent closeness.

Ryan left unimpressed with Mack

Will Ryan tell Cain what Mack’s done? (Credit: ITV)

Read more: Emmerdale and Coronation Street announce huge schedule change this summer

Mack cases out Pollard’s barn. Later Ryan catches Mack red-handed with Val’s coat – a treasured keepsake of Pollard’s.

Ryan urges Mack to do the right thing and even threatens to tell Cain what Mack has been up to.

Emmerdale airs tonight (June 1) at 7pm on ITV.

Emmerdale airs weeknights at 7pm on ITV, with an extra episode at 8pm on Thursdays.

