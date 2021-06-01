Emmerdale spoilers tonight: What's happening on Tuesday, June 1 2021
Soaps

Emmerdale spoilers tonight: What’s happening on Tuesday, June 1 2021

Bernice goes after Liam

By Charlotte Rodrigues

Emmerdale spoilers for tonight reveal Bernice is convinced Liam still loves her.

Meanwhile Jamie is concerned about Kim and Will and Ryan is left unimpressed with Mack’s latest move.

All this and more in tonight’s Emmerdale.

Emmerdale spoilers: Bernice wants Liam back

Leyla is not impressed (Credit: ITV)

Bernice is sad that Gabby wants nothing to do with her.

Soon Liam seeks out Bernice to establish some ground rules for coexisting in the village.

Bernice tries to return his engagement ring. But when Leyla walks by, it looks like Bernice is actually trying to propose.

Shocked, Leyla slaps Bernice.

Soon Leanna is irritated to learn Bernice is trying to interfere with Liam and Leyla’s relationship.

As Bernice talks to Nicola and Diane in the café. She remains convinced that there’s still hope for her and Liam getting back together.

Nicola reminds her sister that she returned for Gabby. However Bernice is convinced Liam still holds  a torch for her.

Jamie is concerned for Kim

Kim appears to grow closer to Will (Credit: ITV)

Meanwhile Jamie is concerned over Will and Kim’s apparent closeness.

Ryan left unimpressed with Mack

Will Ryan tell Cain what Mack’s done? (Credit: ITV)

Read more: Emmerdale and Coronation Street announce huge schedule change this summer

Mack cases out Pollard’s barn. Later Ryan catches Mack red-handed with Val’s coat – a treasured keepsake of Pollard’s.

Ryan urges Mack to do the right thing and even threatens to tell Cain what Mack has been up to.

Want more spoilers from Emmerdale? Entertainment Daily has a dedicated Emmerdale spoilers section for you to get your fix before the latest episodes air.

Emmerdale airs tonight (June 1) at 7pm on ITV.

Emmerdale airs weeknights at 7pm on ITV, with an extra episode at 8pm on Thursdays.

Will you be watching tonight’s Emmerdale? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know.

Related Topics

Trending Articles

cruising with Jane mcdonald series 7 ends
Cruising with Jane McDonald fans admit they’re desperate for another series
Ulrika Jonsson on Instagram
Ulrika Jonsson causes a stir as she strips down to skimpy bikini bottoms to soak up the sun
Amanda Holden dress: I Can See Your Voice fans stunned by star's revealing outfit which shows off her legs
Amanda Holden leaves little to the imagination in see-through dress
Why and when is Coronation Street on tonight?
When and why is Coronation Street on tonight? Is Corrie moving to Tuesday permanently?
Coronation Street spoilers: Next week revealed in all-new pictures
Love Island 2021 host Laura Whitmore
Love Island 2021: Laura Whitmore shares family snap before new series