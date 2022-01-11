Emmerdale spoilers for tonight reveal Meena threatens Liam after he confronts her.

Meanwhile Tracy gets a new job opportunity and Priya struggles as she returns to work.

All this and more in tonight’s episode of Emmerdale.

Emmerdale spoilers: Liam in danger?

Meena threatens Liam (Credit: ITV)

Manpreet continues to fight the drugs in her system and finally manages to reach the keys.

Vinny loses consciousness before Manpreet manages to snap the cable ties on her hands.

When Meena returns to the barn, a freed Manpreet attacks her and wounds her sister’s wrist with a piece of wood.

Angry, Meena eventually regains the upper hand and subdues Manpreet before restraining her with fresh cable ties.

With the key now firmly out of reach, Vinny is terrified to know their last chance of escaping as faded away.

Later at the doctor’s surgery, Liam’s concerns for Meena grow when he sees blood seeping through her dressing on her wrist.

When Liam reveals he knows about Meena’s fake pregnancy, she’s shocked.

She threatens to accuse Liam of sexually harassing her at the surgery Christmas party if he continues digging into her business.

Meena later returns to the barn and informs terrified Vinny and Manpreet that Vinny that Liam’s interference has escalated her plans and as such, today will be their final day alive.

Tracy has news

Charity gives her support to Tracy (Credit: ITV)

Sam offers Nate some words of advice on how to win Tracy back.

Later Tracy tells Charity she’s been offered a new job in Nottingham. But she worries about the disruption to her personal life.

Tracy is shocked by Charity’s support when she encourages her to take this opportunity.

Priya returns to work

Priya has an unhappy client (Credit: ITV)

Priya is determined on her first day back. However she’s struggles with the discomfort of her burns.

She becomes stressed out when a forceful and unhappy client barges in on the warpath.

