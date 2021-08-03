Emmerdale spoilers for tonight reveal Bernice wants to live with Gabby after her health scare.

Meanwhile Faith gets a call from her doctor, and Ryan finds himself without money after playing poker with Mack.

All this and more in tonight’s episode of Emmerdale.

Emmerdale spoilers: Bernice makes a suggestion

Bernice admits she’s been a lousy mother (Credit: ITV)

In last night’s episode (Monday, August 2) Gabby found Jamie had broke into Home Farm.

She began to clutch her stomach in pain and Will took her to the hospital. Meanwhile, Jamie admitted to Gabby he never wanted their baby and left.

In tonight’s scenes Bernice visits Gabby in the hospital and admits she’s been a lousy mother, but is determined to make up for it.

She asks Gabby to move in with her. Can Bernice and Gabby coexist under the same roof, or will it end in disaster?

Faith gets news

Sarah asks Cain to come to the HOP with her (Credit: ITV)

Sarah is uneasy when Faith suggests living life on the edge – she’s booked some activities at the HOP for tomorrow.

Sarah invites Cain to be there too and he agrees to join her. Soon Faith gets a call from the doctor’s to go in urgently.

She steals herself for bad news. What will the doctors say?

Ryan is skint after poker

Can Ryan win his money back? (Credit: ITV)

Ryan is skint having lost £250 playing poker with Mackenzie. Mack challenges him to a game on his player to try and win the money back.

However has Ryan bitten off more than he can chew? Can he win his money back?

Ethan’s date

Ethan goes on a date (Credit: ITV)

Meanwhile Ethan has a date at The Hide. However when his date arrives it becomes clear that they don’t have anything in common.

Has the evening been wasted?

Emmerdale usually airs weeknights at 7pm on ITV, with an extra episode at 8pm on Thursdays.

