Emmerdale spoilers for tonight reveal Victoria and Bob try to make the best out of Russ’s presence.

Meanwhile Chloe and Sarah meet up again, and Liv remains uneasy around booze.

All this and more in tonight’s episode of Emmerdale.

Emmerdale spoilers: Wendy left guilt-ridden

Wendy feels guilty (Credit: ITV)

Read more: Emmerdale SPOILERS: Next week revealed in a–new pictures – August 30 – September 3

Recently Wendy was shocked to discover that her abusive ex-husband Russ is in the village.

He demanded that she get the £50k from Victoria that his mum left for baby Harry.

Feeling bullied and conflicted, she introduced Russ to Victoria as Harry’s grandfather.

Russ claimed he wanted to be a part of Harry and Victoria’s life and Wendy backed him up.

Tonight, Wendy feels guilty as oblivious Victoria and Bob try to make the best out of Russ’s presence in the village.

Sarah meets up with Chloe again

Sarah and Chloe meet up again (Credit: ITV)

Last week, Sarah met up with Chloe, who is the sister of Sarah’s heart donor, Gemma.

When Chloe asked to listen to Sarah’s heart she panicked. Later Chloe came to the village and apologised to Sarah and she told her a bit more about Gemma.

Sarah lied to Lydia that she wouldn’t see Chloe again, however she soon made plans to meet up with her again.

Tonight, having escaped Noah, Sarah is chuffed to see Chloe again. Sarah and Chloe meet up and Chloe wants to give her a bracelet that belonged to Gemma.

Sarah is reluctant until she sees it’s a diamond bracelet.

Soon Sarah is pleased to have made a connection with Chloe.

Unseen, Noah watches, upset that Sarah lied to him.

Soon at home, Noah catches Sarah in a lie about what she’s been doing.

Laurel keeps Liv away from the booze

Laurel decides to keep Liv away from alcohol (Credit: ITV)

Read more: Emmerdale SPOILERS: Is Leyla having a miscarriage?

Meanwhile at work, Liv remains uneasy around booze, so Laurel decides to keep her away from temptation.

Want more spoilers from Emmerdale? Entertainment Daily has a dedicated Emmerdale spoilers section for you to get your fix before the latest episodes air.

Emmerdale continues tonight at 7pm on ITV.

Emmerdale usually airs weeknights at 7pm on ITV, with an extra episode at 8pm on Thursdays.

Will you be watching tonight’s episode of Emmerdale? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think!