Emmerdale spoilers for tonight reveal a gunshot goes off at The Hide.

Meanwhile Diane is getting suspicious of Charity and Mack, but Charity has an idea.

All this and more in tonight’s episode of Emmerdale.

Emmerdale spoilers: What time is it on?

There is only one episode of Emmerdale on tonight instead of the usual two.

The episode will air at 7pm.

Emmerdale spoilers: Someone is shot at the Hide

Will Russ kill someone? (Credit: ITV)

Earlier this week, Victoria offered to help Russ out with his mortgage by lending him the £50k that his mum left for Harry.

In last night’s episode (Wednesday, September 8) Victoria prepared to send the money to Russ.

However Russ’s ex-wife Wendy came into the Hide and warned Victoria not to send Russ the money and that he was blackmailing her.

Soon Russ came in demanding the money.

Wendy confessed to Victoria she wasn’t a qualified nurse, leaving her shocked.

As Victoria went to call the police, Russ brought out a gun.

A gunshot is heard outside The Hide (Credit: ITV)

He then took their phones and locked the doors.

Tonight Russ cocks the gun and points it at Victoria, demanding she transfer the money to him.

When armed police arrive on the scene, the stand-off at the Hide escalates into a full-blown siege.

Outside The Hide, Jacob, Dan and Bob hear a shot ring out…

Meanwhile David is using the scanner in the HOP office and is oblivious to the drama unfolding at The Hide.

Charity has a plan

Charity has an idea (Credit: ITV)

Meanwhile Charity and Mack have been sneaking around together.

Tonight Charity orders Mack to put Diane off the scent of their affair, and so he begins to flirt with Bernice.

Emmerdale continues tonight at 7pm on ITV.

Emmerdale usually airs weeknights at 7pm on ITV, with an extra episode at 8pm on Thursdays.

