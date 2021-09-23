Emmerdale spoilers for tonight reveal that Gabby gives Jamie a now-or-never ultimatum.

Gabby wants them to elope, but it seems like Jamie isn’t keen on the idea.

All this and more in tonight’s episode of Emmerdale.

Emmerdale spoilers: Gabby wants her and Jamie to get married

Jamie wants Dawn back (Credit: ITV)

Gabby presents Jamie with a now-or-never ultimatum, suggesting they elope and marry immediately.

However she’s alarmed when he abruptly leaves.

Desperate Jamie heads to see Dawn where he starts to make a play for her, but she’s unsure.

Dawn softens as Jamie continues to dangle their fantasy of them both running away from their problems.

When he tells her to follow her heart, she’s left torn.

Meanwhile Gabby is caught out when Diane discovers her plan to elope with Jamie.

Diane desperately pleas with Gabby to abandon her plan. Gabby is left shaken, but she’s still determined to go through with it.

She desperately tries to get a hold of Jamie on the phone before grabbing her bags and heading out of Home Farm on a mission.

Gabby leaves a message telling Jamie to meet her on a lane outside the village so they can go off and elope.

Diane and Kim stop Gabby?

What will Gabby do? (Credit: ITV)

As Gabby waits on a country road, she calls Jamie and he promises her that he’s on his way, but is he telling her the truth?

Diane and Kim screech to a halt next to Gabby’s parked car, ready to plead with Gabby to see sense and call off the wedding to a man who doesn’t love her.

Has she seen sense?

Soon Gabby makes a phone call. Who is she calling?

Emmerdale usually airs weeknights at 7pm on ITV, with an extra episode at 8pm on Thursdays.

