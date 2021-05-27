Emmerdale spoilers tonight reveal Kim shoots a Home Farm intruder.

Meanwhile an accident leave Tracy horrified and Bernice returns to the village.

All this and more in tonight’s Emmerdale.

Emmerdale spoilers: Kim caught up in shooting horror

Kim fires her gun at an intruder. But who is it? (Credit: ITV)

An encounter with Dawn and Jamie at the Hide deepens Kim’s anxiety. But hearing Jamie threaten revenge on Kim afterwards, Dawn is unsettled to think he sounds just like his mum.

Later Dawn speaks to Will at Woodbine and says she’s at her wits end with Kim. If Will won’t sort her out, maybe she’ll be the one to do it.

As she sits inside Home Farm clutching her shotgun, Kim is shocked to see a figure enter the house on the CCTV system.

Meanwhile Jamie is taken aback when Dawn asks him to move out of Home Farm.

Back at Home Farm, terrified Kim fires her gun at the intruder.

Tracy shaken up after accident

Frankie’s pram rolls away (Credit: ITV)

Tracy lets Frankie’s pram roll away down on Main Street. She is mortified when Wendy has to come rescue the pram.

But is Tracy okay?

Manpreet left disappointed

Aiesha can’t come to Rishi and Manpreet’s wedding (Credit: ITV)

Manpreet hears from her daughter Aiesha. She’s gutted when she tells her she can’t come to her and Rishi’s wedding.

Leyla and Andrea struggle with the business

A spate of cancellations leave Leyla and Andrea fretting about the Take A Vow finances.

Bernice returns

Bernice is back. But how will Liam react? (Credit: ITV)

Meanwhile, just as Liam has moved on and is happily engaged to Leyla, Bernice returns.

Gabby is thrown to see her mother as is Liam, who sees her and being a little drunk at the time, thinks he’s seeing things.

Emmerdale airs tonight (May 27) at 7pm on ITV.

Emmerdale airs weeknights at 7pm on ITV, with an extra episode at 8pm on Thursdays.

