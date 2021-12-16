Emmerdale spoilers for tonight reveal Priya leaves Amba at the carol concert.

Meanwhile Meena convince Billy to let her move in over Christmas and Sam and Lydia continue to deny their love for each other.

All this and more in tonight’s episode of Emmerdale.

Emmerdale spoilers: Amba in danger?

Priya struggles at the carol concert (Credit: ITV)

Anxious about being in social situations Priya tries to come up for a reason to get out of attending the carol concert with Amba and soon finds an excuse.

She later regrets letting her daughter down and makes her way to the village hall in order to catch the rest of Amba’s concert.

When Rishi is called away to act as an emergency Santa, Priya starts to feel overwhelmed.

With her panic rising, Priya stumbles away from the crowd, leaving Amba behind.

Is Amba in danger?

Meena convinces Billy to let her move in

Meena wants to live with Billy (Credit: ITV)

After she began dating Billy, Meena has become determined to move into his home, especially after getting into an argument with her sister Manpreet.

Meena is overjoyed after managing to convince Billy to let her move in for Christmas, despite his obvious reservations.

When Dawn awkwardly bumps into Billy at the shop, he updates her on Meena’s continuing campaign to move herself into his house.

They smile before parting and it’s clear that both Billy and Dawn are regretful at how things have turned out.

Will Lydia and Sam make things work?

Will Lydia and Sam make up? (Credit: ITV)

Meanwhile after everything that’s happened with Liv, Lydia is still staying with Marlon and Rhona.

Lydia and her husband Sam continue to deny the love they have for each other.

But are they both missing each other?

