Emmerdale spoilers for tonight reveal Russ makes a shock admission to Wendy.

Meanwhile Leyla is determined to keep the miscarriage from Liam, and April’s bullying gets worse.

All this and more in tonight’s episode of Emmerdale.

Emmerdale spoilers: Russ makes a horrifying confession to Wendy

Russ reveals the real reason he’s on the run (Credit: ITV)

A few weeks ago Wendy’s ex-husband Russ turned up in the village after the death of his mother.

He wasn’t happy that his mother had left £50k to her great-grandson, Victoria’s son, Harry.

Russ demanded Wendy get the money off Vic, but it turns out he’s more dangerous than Wendy first thought.

Russ reveals to her the reason he’s on the run is because he shot a policeman during the armed robbery of a jewellery store.

Wendy realises he is much more dangerous than she ever imagined.

Leyla tells Liam the truth

Leyla admits to Liam that she’s had a miscarriage and lost their baby (Credit: ITV)

Wendy checks Leyla out at the surgery. Leyla is determined to protect Liam by coping alone and she persuades her to bypass him and arrange a scan for her directly.

However when Priya acts suspiciously at the mention of Leyla’s name, Liam suspects something is wrong.

He soon confronts Leyla and she eventually admits that she’s had a miscarriage and lost their baby.

Can Liam put his grief to one side and be there for his wife when she really needs him?

Cathy worries as April’s bullying gets worse

Cathy starts to worry (Credit: ITV)

April’s phone pings and she realises her number has been posted online.

She thinks this means she must know her bully and Cathy looks increasingly worried.

Charles confesses his love to Andrea

Charles tells Andrea he loves her (Credit: ITV)

Meanwhile Charles tells Andrea that he loves her. Does she feel the same way?

Emmerdale airs tonight at 7pm on ITV.

Emmerdale usually airs weeknights at 7pm on ITV, with an extra episode at 8pm on Thursdays.

