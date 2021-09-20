Emmerdale spoilers for tonight reveal Paddy is given an offer from Kim.

Meanwhile Kim also makes Will an offer and Diane goes on a date.

All this and more in tonight’s episode of Emmerdale.

Emmerdale spoilers: Paddy turns to Kim

Paddy goes to Kim for help (Credit: ITV)

Currently Chas and Marlon are having financial troubles with running the pub.

Recently the two hosted a barbeque in the attempt to bring in more money. However things went wrong when Matty burnt his hands while working the barbeque, having had no training.

Moira wants compensation for her son as he is unable to work. Later Al made Chas an offer to invest in the pub, but her husband Paddy won’t happy with the idea of him working with Chas.

Tonight Paddy can’t believe it when Marlon not only accepts Al as a potential investor in the pub, but offers to sell his entire stake.

Desperate, Paddy has nowhere else to turn.

He soon finds himself outside of Home Farm asking for Kim’s help to get rid of Al.

Kim argues that getting Al out of the HOP would actually be in her interests so she needs Paddy to sweeten the deal for her.

When a horse-breeder tries to low-ball Kim over the value of her new stallion, she realises she can make use of Paddy’s desperation ahead of a crucial race.

She offers Paddy a pact; dope her race horse; dope her race horse for the money to keep Al out of the Woolpack.

Kim makes Will an offer

Kim has an offer for Will (Credit: ITV)

Meanwhile Kim rewards Will’s loyalty and she appoints him her new Estate Manager.

Diane’s date

Colin Baker makes an appearance as Michael (Credit: ITV)

Diane is uneasy when her date, Michael, is more interested in his jigsaw than her.

Soon Rodney steps in to save the day.

Emmerdale usually airs weeknights at 7pm on ITV, with an extra episode at 8pm on Thursdays.

