Emmerdale spoilers for tonight reveal the police believe Leanna’s death was an accident.

Meanwhile David feels committed to Meena again and Gabby and Noah bond.

All this and more in tonight’s Emmerdale.

Emmerdale spoilers: The police think Leanna’s death was an accident

Liam is distraught over Leanna’s death (Credit: ITV)

Last week, Leanna discovered Meena’s secret – that she killed her best friend Nadine Butler.

Leanna tried to get away from Meena, however she ended up catching up to her.

Although Leanna said she wouldn’t tell anyone the truth about Nadine’s death, Meena didn’t want her to get away.

She ended up pushing Leanna off the humpback bridge and the teenager fell to her death.

The next day her body was discovered by Bernice. The police went to see Liam and he was told that Leanna’s body was found.

Tonight Liam is distraught over Leanna’s death. Meanwhile Leyla tells Meena that the police don’t think Leanna’s death was suspicious.

Relieved, Meena can’t resist and triumphal smile as she plays with the ring she pried from Leanna’s lifeless body.

Has she got away with murder?

David makes a decision

David makes a decision about his relationship with Meena (Credit: ITV)

Meanwhile David feels committed to Meena again, unaware that she is the one who killed Leanna.

He chats to Victoria and they part as friends with a sad smile.

Gabby and Noah grow closer

Will Gabby and Noah make up? (Credit: ITV)

Last week Gabby was furious when she discovered Noah went through her underwear.

Later Noah followed Gabby back to the village leaving her creeped out. When she discovered he was the one following her, Gabby had a go and Noah said some cruel words to Gabby.

However tonight, in the Hide, Gabby and Noah bond. Have they put things behind them?

Emmerdale continues tonight at 7pm on ITV.

Emmerdale usually airs weeknights at 7pm on ITV, with an extra episode at 8pm on Thursdays.

