Emmerdale spoilers for tonight reveal Liam gets closer to the truth about Meena.

Meanwhile Meena is holding Vinny and Manpreet captive and Nate is thrilled the atmosphere between him and Tracy seems to be thawing.

All this and more in tonight’s episode of Emmerdale.

Emmerdale spoilers: Liam gets closer to the truth

Meena has Vinny in the barn with Manpreet (Credit: ITV)

Over the last few weeks, Vinny has been determined to prove Liv didn’t kill Ben Tucker.

He soon started to realise things didn’t add up with Meena. He followed her to a barn and found Manpreet tied up. But before he could get help, Meena knocked him unconscious.

In tonight’s scenes Meena holds Vinny and Manpreet captive. She uses Vinny’s phone to send Mandy a reassuring message and keep her off her trail.

Meanwhile Manpreet fills in Vinny on Meena’s previous victims.

Terrified, Vinny reassures Manpreet that they’re both going to be fine.

Remembering his house keys are in his pocket, he kicks the keys over to Manpreet just before Meena arrives.

Meena forces another dose of drugs on Manpreet.

Vinny is left fearing the end might be near when Meena wheels in her IV setup.

Meanwhile at the doctor’s surgery Liam is perplexed to discover that Manpreet’s medical records do not mention her pregnancy and miscarriage.

Tracy begins to forgive Nate?

Tracy asks Nate to look after Frankie whilst she goes to her postnatal depression seminar (Credit: ITV)

Tracy asks Nate to look after Frankie whilst she goes to her postnatal depression seminar.

Nate is thrilled to see that the atmosphere between the two is beginning to thaw.

Will she forgive Nate?

Jai asks Leyla for help

Jai goes to Take A Vow and asks Leyla to get Priya back working in the office (Credit: ITV)

Tonight Jai goes to Take A Vow and asks Leyla to get Priya back working in the office.

Emmerdale usually airs weeknights at 7pm on ITV, with an extra episode at 8pm on Thursdays.

