Emmerdale spoilers for tonight reveal Russ tells Wendy he wants his mum’s money.

Meanwhile Sarah sneakily meets up with Chloe again and Ryan is up to no good.

All this and more in tonight’s episode of Emmerdale.

Emmerdale spoilers: Russ makes demands

Russ introduces himself to Victoria (Credit: ITV)

Wendy is shaken to find Russ on her doorstep. He’s angry that his mother left all of her mother to Victoria’s son Harry and demands they talk.

Meanwhile oblivious Bob looks forward to an evening with Wendy, but she is clearly anxious about Russ.

We soon discover that he’s Wendy’s abusive ex-husband with a criminal past.

He demands she gets his inheritance back and is going nowhere until she does.

Feeling bullied and conflicted Wendy introduces Russ to Victoria as Harry’s grandfather. Victoria is surprised but is talked around.

Wendy is coerced into accepting Russ’s demands. He claims he wants to be a part of Victoria and Harry’s life, and a wretched Wendy backs him up.

Wendy begs Russ to keep away from Victoria, promising he’ll get him the money if he gives her some time.

However Russ insists he doesn’t have time and says if he doesn’t get the cash now, he’ll make sure she and Vic face the consequences.

Sarah meets Chloe again

Sarah meets up with Chloe again (Credit: ITV)

Lydia finds Sarah gloomy after yesterday’s encounter with Chloe. Sarah begs Lydia not to tell anyone that she met her donor’s sister.

Suddenly Chloe turns up in the village and apologises.

Chloe softens, telling Sarah whenever she’s ready to know about her late sister Gemma, she can.

Sarah tells her that she’s ready now. Chloe tells Sarah more about Gemma and shows her a photo.

When Lydia returns to the house, Sarah lies that she’s moved on and won’t be seeing Chloe again.

However, we see Sarah texting Chloe to meet up again the next day.

Ryan up to no good

What is Ryan doing? (Credit: ITV)

Meanwhile Ryan is up to no good selling illegal merchandise.

Ethan gets a message

Ethan’s one night stand gets in contact (Credit: ITV)

Ethan’s one night stand comes back to haunt him.

