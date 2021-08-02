Emmerdale spoilers for tonight reveal that thieving Jamie deserts Gabby in a crisis, while Meena plots to get rid of heartbroken Leyla.

Jamie robs Home Farm

Gabby catches Jamie robbing the Home Farm safe (Credit: ITV)

Jamie proves his wicked Tate credentials in tonight’s visit to Emmerdale by robbing mum Kim and abandoning pregnant Gabby.

Not content with breaking into Home Farm’s safe to fund his getaway, the Tate villain leaves the mother of his child writhing in agony.

It’s Gabby who catches Jamie slipping Kim’s cold, hard cash into his bag, setting the scene for a tense showdown.

But as tempers flare, the stress becomes too much for Gabby and she grabs her baby bump in agony.

Of course, mum-to-be Gabby is terrified that she’s losing their unborn child and begs Jamie to help her.

But he’s so determined to get away fast that he lets Will – who turns up in the nick of time – take Gabby to the hospital instead.

Will Gabby lose the baby just as Jamie walks out on them for good?

Emmerdale spoilers: Meena turns matchmaker

Meena gets Leyla and Liam talking again (Credit: ITV)

Killer Meena is determined to get Liam and Leyla back together tonight.

She’s fed up with having her boyfriend David’s miserable ex knocking about their house.

Leyla and Liam recently split as the grieving doctor lashed out following daughter Leanna‘s tragic death.

So far, nobody has rumbled Meena for being Leanna’s murderer, but Leyla’s constant presence is punishment enough.

If she can find a way to reunite the estranged couple, Leyla will move out and she’ll have David’s attention again.

Will her matchmaking work, or will Leyla and Liam keep their distance?

