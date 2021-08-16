Emmerdale spoilers for tonight reveal April is faced with more horrible comments on her birthday.

Meanwhile Leyla is distracted and David and Victoria fight over the last place at their preferred nurseries.

All this and more in tonight’s episode of Emmerdale.

Emmerdale spoilers: April faces more online hate

April receives a birthday card from the online troll (Credit: ITV)

Marlon has had a bad review and the reviewers are returning to the pub today, so he’s determined to prove them wrong.

Unfortunately his attempts to impress are soon thwarted.

Meanwhile April forces a smile for Bob and Marlon as she opens up her birthday cards. She soon admits to Cathy that she’s terrified to be at home.

Opening a typed card from her troll, she realises they’re getting closer and her despair escalates.

As her celebrations get underway, April furiously responds to an online troll.

The bill for April’s party turns out to be more than Marlon is expecting and his card is declined. Poor Marlon is a man on the edge, what will he do?

Meanwhile April receives countless abusive messages and comes to regret retaliating. Is she going to be okay?

Leyla distracted

Jacob wants to drop his A-Levels (Credit: ITV)

Read more: Emmerdale drops hint over who is trolling April Windsor – and they are close to home

Things are strained between Leyla and Jacob in light of the ongoing tensions with Liam.

In the shop, when Jacob tries to talk about dropping his A-Levels, Leyla is distracted.

David and Victoria argue?

David and Victoria fight for the nursery place (Credit: ITV)

Read more: Emmerdale spoilers: Moment Victoria catches Meena out revealed in preview video

Recently David and Victoria decided they would like Theo and Harry to go to the same nursery.

Tonight David and Victoria are struggling with childcare and are soon fighting for the last place at their preferred nursery.

Who will get the place?

