Emmerdale spoilers for tonight reveal that Charles notices something isn’t right with Ethan.

Meanwhile Leyla thinks she could be having a miscarriage, but will she tell Liam?

All this and more in tonight’s episode of Emmerdale.

Emmerdale spoilers: Will Ethan tell Charles the truth?

Charles notes Ethan’s low mood (Credit: ITV)

Earlier this week, Ethan met up with Eddy and Eddy told him that his results confirmed he’s HIV positive.

Tonight Charles notes Ethan’s low mood and Charles queries what is wrong.

However Ethan covers saying it’s work related. Will Ethan tell his father the truth?

Leyla has a miscarriage?

Leyla is determined to keep the truth from Liam (Credit: ITV)

Read more: Emmerdale: Victoria and David in danger as Isabel Hodgins and Matthew Wolfenden film huge stunt?

This week, Leyla told Priya she was planning to tell Liam about her pregnancy.

However tonight Leyla thinks she’s having a miscarriage, but her focus is on protecting Liam.

Will Ryan be able to forgive Charity and Mack?

Will Ryan forgive his mum? (Credit: ITV)

In last night’s episode (Thursday, September 2) Charity found Mack moving Ryan’s stolen aftershave from the barn.

Together Charity and Mack teamed up into scaring Ryan and she pretended to call the police on him.

Ryan was furious with his mum for interfering.

Later he was even more upset to discover Mack and Charity had slept together.

He ended up kicking his mum out, but will he ever be able to forgive her?

Will Tracy come home?

Will Tracy visit home? (Credit: ITV)

Read more: Emmerdale SPOILERS: Victoria shot in hostage horror at the HOP?

Earlier this week, Tracy was taken into hospital after admitting she had thoughts of harming herself.

She has been staying with baby Frankie in hospital and in last night’s episode one of the nurses suggested she could go home for a few hours to visit.

Will she go back home?

Want more spoilers from Emmerdale? Entertainment Daily has a dedicated Emmerdale spoilers section for you to get your fix before the latest episodes air.

Emmerdale airs tonight at 7pm on ITV.

Emmerdale usually airs weeknights at 7pm on ITV, with an extra episode at 8pm on Thursdays.

Will you be watching tonight’s episode of Emmerdale? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think!