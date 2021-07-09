Emmerdale spoilers for tonight reveal that the search for Leanna continues.

Meanwhile Kim offers to go with Gabby to her scan if Bernice lets her down.

All this and more in tonight’s Emmerdale.

Emmerdale spoilers: Will Leanna be found?

Leanna discovered Meena’s secret (Credit: ITV)

Earlier this week Manpreet gave Liam her old travelling rucksack to give to Leanna to take travelling.

However she was unaware that her sister, Meena, still had some possessions hidden inside.

Meena went to see Leanna to get her belongings back, but Leanna had found Meena’s ‘bits box.’

When Meena told Leanna give her the rucksack and the box back, Leanna emptied the bag and found the Pride Collection tin that was stolen last week.

Leanna then went through Meena’s box and found an article about the suspicious death of Nadine Butler.

Meena told Leanna that Nadine was her best friend that died, but when Leanna quizzed Meena about Nadine’s death, she let slip that she killed her.

Leanna fled the house and tried to get away from Meena, but in the graveyard she twisted her ankle.

Meena killed Leanna (Credit: ITV)

On the bridge, Meena caught up to Leanna. Despite the teenager saying she’d keep quiet about Nadine’s murder, Meena wasn’t willing to risk it and pushed her off the bridge.

Meanwhile Liam and Leyla grew concerned when Leanna didn’t turn up to her 18th birthday party.

They began to ring round her friends and search for her, little did they know she was lying dead in the stream. Will they find her?

Kim steps up for Gabby

Kim makes Gabby an offer (Credit: ITV)

Meanwhile Gabby invites Bernice to attend her scan. However Kim offers to take Gabby to her scan if Bernice lets her down.

Emmerdale continues tonight at 7pm on ITV.

Emmerdale usually airs weeknights at 7pm on ITV, with an extra episode at 8pm on Thursdays. However this week’s episodes are now available on ITV Hub.

