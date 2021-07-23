Emmerdale spoilers for tonight reveal that Nicola tells Rodney the news about her and Jimmy.

Meanwhile it was revealed Ben is homeless, but will he tell Aaron the truth?

All this and more in tonight’s episode of Emmerdale.

Emmerdale spoilers: Nicola has news for Rodney

Nicola tells Rodney about her and Jimmy (Credit: ITV)

Earlier this week, Jimmy confessed to Nicola that he kissed Mandy.

Devastated, Nicola told Jimmy that their marriage is over. He moved out of their home and is currently stay with his friend Dan.

Tonight Rodney returns home and Nicola breaks down in tears as she tells him that she and Jimmy have split up.

What will he say?

Will Ben tell Aaron the truth?

Will Ben tell Aaron the truth? (Credit: ITV)

In last night’s episode (Thursday, July 22) Aaron was suspicious when Amy mentioned where Ben lives.

After seeing Ben’s work information, Aaron realised he didn’t know where Ben lives.

When Ben returned, he was furious to see Amy had given Aaron his address.

Later it was revealed that Ben is homeless and currently staying in one of the kayak shed’s at the outdoor pursuit centre.

Will Ben tell Aaron the truth about his living situation?

Will Cain support Faith?

Faith told Chas the truth (Credit: ITV)

Meanwhile Faith told Chas that she feared her cancer has returned and is having tests done.

Chas told Cain about Faith’s health worries, however he was still cold towards her.

He told Faith that until she knows for sure, not to waste his time.

Will he step up to support her?

April’s online bullying ordeal continues

Heath said some cruel things to April (Credit: ITV)

Recently April set up a social media account for people who are grieving for a loved one. However it became clear that some people are being cruel to her online.

In last night’s scenes, Heath became jealous when Bob turned his attention to April.

Heath began having a go at April for going on about the death of her mum, Donna.

Will he apologise for his cruel words?

Emmerdale continues tonight at 7pm on ITV.

Emmerdale usually airs weeknights at 7pm on ITV, with an extra episode at 8pm on Thursdays.

