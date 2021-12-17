Meena Dawn Emmerdale
Emmerdale spoilers tonight: What’s happening on Friday, December 17 2021

Billy and Dawn clearly still have feelings fir each other

Emmerdale spoilers for tonight reveal Billy and Dawn are clearly regretful about how things have turned out, but how will Meena react if she finds out the two still have feelings for each other.

All this and more in tonight’s episode of Emmerdale.

Emmerdale spoilers: Will Meena find out the truth?

Emmerdale Dec 17 Meena is fuming to see Billy and Dawn talking intimately
Will Meena figure out Billy still has feelings for Dawn? (Credit: ITV)

Earlier this week Meena was overjoyed after she managed to convince Billy to let her move in with him for Christmas, despite the fact he was clearly unsure.

Later Billy told Dawn about Meena’s campaign to move herself in.

It became clear both Billy and Dawn were regretful about how things turned out.

How will Meena react if she finds out Billy and Dawn still have feelings for each other?

Could they be in danger?

Priya continues to struggle

Emmerdale Priya is anxious at the carol concert
Priya is struggling (Credit: ITV)

In last night’s episode (Thursday, December 16) Priya went to the carol concert to see Amba.

However she started to struggle when her dad, Rishi, was called away to stand in as Santa Claus.

Thinking Amba was safe with Rishi, Priya left overwhelmed by everything going on around her.

However Belle and Ellis were concerned when they saw Amba walking off on her own.

They spoke to the young girl and she explained she couldn’t find her mum and wanted to get the bus home to find her.

Ellis walked Amba back home and was concerned to see Priya had gone home without her daughter.

It’s clear Priya is struggling, but will she get the help she needs?

Will Sam and Lydia make up?

Emmerdale Dec 15 Lydia is wearing out her welcome at Marlon and Rhona's
Will Sam and Lydia make up? (Credit: ITV)

After everything that happened this week Sam and Lydia continued to deny their love for one another.

Will they be able to sort things out before Christmas, or are they over for good?

Emmerdale usually airs weeknights at 7pm on ITV, with an extra episode at 8pm on Thursdays.

