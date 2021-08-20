Emmerdale spoilers for tonight reveal Sarah realises she’s in too deep looking for her donor’s family.

All this and more in tonight’s Emmerdale.

Emmerdale spoilers: Sarah’s in too deep

Is Sarah okay? (Credit: ITV)

This week, Sarah has been looking for the family of the girl who donated her heart.

Noah agreed to help with the search and admitted to Sarah he believed he found an article about the girl who died.

They found out a girl named Gemma died in a car accident the day Sarah had her transplant.

Noah has been left uneasy by Sarah’s actions.

Tonight, Sarah soon realises that she’s in too deep.

Charity makes a desperate plea

Charity makes a plea to Mack (Credit: ITV)

Desperate, Charity makes Mack an earnest plea to leave Ryan out of anything illegal.

Russ learns information about Wendy

Russ finds out Wendy will be back soon (Credit: ITV)

Read more: Emmerdale SPOILERS: Charity gets shocking news about Vanessa

Russ is intrigued to learn that Wendy will return in a few days.

Does Meena know about Vic and David?

Is Victoria in danger? (Credit: ITV)

This week Meena became jealous of David and Victoria spending time together and offered to have Theo to stop them babysitting for each other.

However when Theo became upset in Meena’s care, Victoria offered to have him.

Later Victoria left Theo downstairs to quickly check on her son Harry. But while she was upstairs, Meena snuck into Victoria’s house and took Theo.

She left the door and baby gate open, making Victoria look like like she hadn’t kept her house locked.

When Victoria realised the toddler was gone, she alerted Amy, David and Manpreet and they began to look for Theo.

Manpreet called Meena, who had taken Theo to the bridge, and told her Theo was missing.

Soon Meena returned to David with Theo and made out she found him by the bridge.

David was furious with Victoria but later went over to apologise.

Soon David and Vic ended up sharing a kiss, however just as they pulled away Meena came around the corner.

How much did Meena see? Is Victoria in danger?

Will Leyla tell Liam the truth?

Will Leyla tell Liam the truth? (Credit: ITV)

Read more: Emmerdale: Paige Sandhu reveals disturbing reason why she didn’t kill Theo

Meanwhile earlier this week Leyla discovered she’s pregnant with Liam’s baby.

However as Liam’s daughter Leanna recently died, she is worried that having a baby may ruin their marriage.

After Liam discovered the pregnancy tests, Leyla lied saying Andrea thought she was pregnant.

But will she tell him the truth about her pregnancy?

