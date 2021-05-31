Emmerdale spoilers tonight: What’s happening Monday, May 31 2021

Emmerdale spoilers for tonight tease Kim’s plans to expose whoever has been messing with her mind, Leanna making subtle moves on Billy and Leyla feeling threatened by Bernice…

Emmerdale spoilers tonight:

Kim is determined to flush out her poisoner (Credit: ITV)

Kim’s on a mission

After weeks of worrying that she’s ill or losing her mind, Kim has never felt so sharp-minded now she knows she’s been played.

Determined to flush out whoever has been trying to ruin her, Kim has organised a formal luncheon at Home Farm.

The canny businesswoman has invited all the suspects, who are all confused about why they have been summoned.

Kim pretends that she is still confused and foggy-minded as she fields their questions.

When everyone has taken their seat, Kim drops a bombshell: she declares she’s stepping back from the business – and she needs to appoint a successor.

As she’d hoped for, the bickering among her guests begins.

Kim then delivers another speech she is sure will wheedle out her poisoner…

Read more: Emmerdale SPOILERS: Luke makes a shock confession to Wendy

Liam and Bernice’s catch-up is a little too cordial for Leyla’s liking (Credit: ITV)

Leyla’s jealous

Elsewhere in the village, it’s wedding preparations a-go for Liam and Leyla after the cancellation of another wedding.

But there’s a thorn in Leyla’s side in the shape of Bernice and she’s unhappy to find her man catching up with his ex in the Woolpack.

She rants about Bernice overshadowing her happiness with Liam… but is the hairdresser planning to win him back?

Read more: Emmerdale: Harriet Finch is Kim Tate’s mystery poisoner, fans claim

What does Leanna have in store for Billy? (Credit: ITV)

Leanna’s scheming again

It seems Leanna does have her eye on Billy, as she sows some seeds by moaning about the lack of attention she’s been receiving from Jacob recently.

Will he bite, despite the age difference?

Want more spoilers from Emmerdale? Entertainment Daily has a dedicated Emmerdale spoilers section for you to get your fix before the latest episodes air.

Emmerdale airs tonight (May 31) at 7pm on ITV.

Emmerdale airs weeknights at 7pm on ITV, with an extra episode at 8pm on Thursdays.

Will you be watching tonight’s Emmerdale? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know.