Emmerdale spoilers for tonight reveal that Meena finds Liam after he goes missing from the village.

Meanwhile Jimmy and Nicola plan a date night, and Tracy tries to get on top of things.

All this and more in tonight’s episode of Emmerdale.

Emmerdale spoilers: Meena manipulates Liam

Meena finds Liam (Credit: ITV)

Tonight Liam is still missing and Leyla is frantic. Meena becomes annoyed with David pandering to Leyla and resolves to find Liam herself.

Soon she finds a dishevelled Liam slumped on a bench at the crematorium.

As she apologises for his loss, Liam has no idea that he’s sat by his daughter’s killer.

He can’t escape the memories of Leanna so Meena suggests clearing out her belongings, saying what he can’t see will no longer hurt him.

Soon Meena proudly returns to the village with Liam, enjoying her role as hero.

Later, Leyla’s concerned when she sees Liam piling bin bags of Leanna’s belongings outside.

When Leyla finds out Meena suggested the idea, she’s furious.

Jimmy and Nicola’s date night

Will Jimmy and Nicola’s date go to plan? (Credit: ITV)

Jimmy and Nicola plan a date night, but their marriage is still under strain.

Nicola confides in Laurel that her marriage is in serious trouble and this reconciliation feels forced.

She cries as she tries to face the reality of the situation.

Laurel urges her to recall what solved their problems in the past. Soon Laurel suggests she borrow a sexy dress for tonight.

When Jimmy arrives home, Nicola sets the mood for a romantic evening and is wearing Laurel’s dress, looking stunning.

Will it have the desired effect?

Tracy continues to struggle

Is Tracy okay? (Credit: ITV)

Tracy is trying to get on top of things, but will she still feel like a bad mum?

Emmerdale continues tonight at 7pm on ITV.

Emmerdale usually airs weeknights at 7pm on ITV, with an extra episode at 8pm on Thursdays.

