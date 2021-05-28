Emmerdale spoilers for tonight reveal that Marlon demands his overdue rent from Mack.

Meanwhile Liam has a suggestion for Leyla.

All this and more in tonight’s Emmerdale.

Emmerdale spoilers: Marlon makes a demand

Marlon gives Mack until the end of the day to pay his overdue rent (Credit: ITV)

Read more: Emmerdale: Harriet Finch is Kim Tate’s mystery poisoner, fans claim

Recently Marlon allowed Ryan Stocks and Mackenzie Boyd to rent out the bedrooms at Tall Trees Cottage after he moved in with girlfriend Rhona.

At first he was unsure about letting Mack move in, but this week he starts to regret his decision.

In tonight’s scenes Marlon gives Mack until the end of the day to pay his overdue rent.

Liam makes a suggestion to Leyla

How will Bernice feel? (Credit: ITV)

In last night’s episodes Bernice returned to the village after over a year away, living in Australia.

Her return came as a surprise to her daughter Gabby and mum Diane and Kim.

Her former fiancé, Liam, was drunk and thought he was seeing things when he spotted Bernice across the village.

But tonight Liam convinces his new fiancée Leyla that they should marry soon than expected, after her dream venue becomes available.

But how will Bernice feel?

Kim discovers the truth?

Has Kim figured out the truth? (Credit: ITV)

Read more: Emmerdale SPOILERS: Luke makes a shock confession to Wendy

In last night’s episode, Kim invited Lydia to have some brandy with her to talk about her troubles.

But a short time later Lydia began to feel strange.

She told Kim she thought she was drunk. But as she described how she was feeling, Kim realised it was the same way she had been feeling over the last few weeks.

It looks like Kim started to piece things together, has she figured out she is being poisoned?

What will she do next?

Want more spoilers from Emmerdale? Entertainment Daily has a dedicated Emmerdale spoilers section for you to get your fix before the latest episodes air.

Emmerdale airs tonight (May 28) at 7pm on ITV.

Emmerdale airs weeknights at 7pm on ITV, with an extra episode at 8pm on Thursdays.

Will you be watching tonight’s Emmerdale? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know.