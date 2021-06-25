Emmerdale spoilers for tonight reveal Meena becomes increasingly jealous of David.

Meanwhile Faith is in pain and Jai and Laurel face more baby heartache.

All this and more in tonight’s Emmerdale.

Emmerdale spoilers: Meena’s jealousy grows

Meena’s jealousy grows (Credit: ITV)

David began dating Meena last year. Recently David’s son Jacob returned to the village after spending the last six months in Portugal.

Meena told David she wanted to move in, however she wasn’t happy when he told her she needed to wait a few weeks so he could spend time with David.

Tonight, a jealous Meena starts to see Jacob as an obstacle to her and David’s happiness.

Is Jacob in danger?

Faith struggles with pain

Faith is in pain (Credit: ITV)

Recently it’s become clear that Faith is struggling with pain.

Faith continues to try and help Liv, but she can’t open up to Chas about the pain she’s been experiencing.

Will she tell anyone what she’s going through?

Laurel and Jai face more baby heartache

Laurel and Jai face more baby heartache (Credit: ITV)

Last year Laurel and Jai discovered that Laurel was pregnant.

At first the couple were thrilled to find out they were going to be parents again. However at their first scan it became clear all was not how it should be.

The couple were offered a CVS test which revealed their unborn child has Down’s Syndrome.

After multiple discussions, the couple came to the sad decision to terminate the pregnancy.

However following the termination, Laurel struggled to cope and the recovering alcoholic turned to drink. However she decided to get help.

In tonight’s scenes Jai and Laurel are faced with the due date of the pregnancy they terminated.

Will they both be okay?

