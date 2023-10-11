Emmerdale spoilers tonight: Mack’s decision puts a life on the line

In Emmerdale spoilers tonight (Wednesday, October 11), Mack’s decision puts a life on the line as he chooses to save either Chloe or Charity.

As Mack makes a desperate call for help, the car plummets off the edge of the clifftop.

But, who does Mack choose to save from death in Emmerdale spoilers?

The car plummets (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale spoilers: Mack makes a decision

Last night (Tuesday, October 10), Chloe and Mack started driving towards their trip away. However, they saw Charity broken down at the side of the road and decided to offer her a lift.

Chloe had intended to drive Mack and Charity to the middle of nowhere in a bid to get revenge for their one-night-stand.

However, they soon suffered a car accident, with Mack managing to escape the car afterwards and call for help.

He then held the car back as it slid closer to the edge of a cliff, as both Chloe and Charity reached out for his hand.

We saw Mack grab one person’s hand as the other went over the cliff. But who did he save?

As Mack calls for help again, his decision has potentially fatal consequences. But, which woman does he choose to save?

Chas doesn’t know who ‘Simon’ actually is (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale spoilers: Chas is in danger

Yesterday, Cain and Caleb panicked when Nate informed them that Chas was spending time with Harry.

Worried that their sister was in danger, Cain and Caleb tried to think of a plan to protect her.

Tonight, Chas goes off with Harry whilst still believing that he’s ‘Simon.’

However, she soon realises that she’s in danger when Harry starts expressing his anger.

As Cain and Caleb rush to save their sister, Gail tells them that they’re too late as Chas has already headed out with the villain.

But, just how much trouble is Chas in? And, can her brothers save her from getting hurt?

