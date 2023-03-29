In Emmerdale spoilers tonight (Wednesday March 29, 2023), Kim and Will’s kidnap secret is exposed.

As Charles tries to support Alex, he tells Dawn the truth about Kim and Will’s kidnapping.

How will Dawn react in Emmerdale tonight?

Charles reveals the truth (Credit: ITV)

Kim and Will’s kidnap secret exposed

Charles does his best to support Alex tonight, encouraging him to fight for Clemmie and Lucas.

He’s shocked when Alex reveals that Kim and Will kidnapped him in an attempt to get him to back off.

Filled with anger, Charles goes to Home Farm to confront Kim and Will. But Dawn’s listening and is shocked at the revelation.

She hopes that Kim and Will’s actions won’t go against her during her court case.

But, will Kim and Will’s kidnapping prevent Dawn from getting full custody of her kids?

The Dingles banish Samson (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale spoilers: Samson’s cast out of his family

Last night (Tuesday March 28, 2023), Noah told Charity the truth about Samson’s blackmailing.

He’d been forced to expose Samson after Charity realised that all of the money from his trust fund had gone.

Tonight, Amelia and the Dingles find out what Samson’s been up to. They angrily confront him.

However, slippery Samson tries to twist things in his favour, sure he can convince everyone he wasn’t at fault. But nothing seems to get his family back onside.

He’s shocked when Sam kicks him out as a result of his actions and tells him to find somewhere else to live. Will Samson be able to redeem himself?

Gabby’s got her man (Credit: ITV)

Gabby and Nicky’s relationship blossoms

Last night, Gabby kept Nicky on his toes when Kim called him in to discuss his contract renewal.

Kim had wanted to know if Gabby was happy with Nicky’s work so far, but cheeky Gabby said that there were some areas to work on.

Nicky was still given a permanent contract, with Gabby successfully throwing Kim off the scent.

Tonight, Gabby’s delighted that her relationship with Nicky is getting serious.

But, will it stay this way? Or will Kim find out the truth?

