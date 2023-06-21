Emmerdale's Mandy, Paddy, the Emmerdale logo and background of the Dales
Soaps

Emmerdale spoilers tonight: Mandy and Paddy’s relationship reaches breaking point – already

Things are already looking bad...

By Tamzin Meyer

In Emmerdale spoilers tonight (Wednesday June 21), Mandy and Paddy’s relationship is already reaching breaking point.

Mandy’s concerned about Paddy’s lack of intimacy with her as he continues to make excuses.

But, is their relationship over before it has even started in Emmerdale spoilers?

Paddy, Bear, Mandy and Chas on Emmerdale
Things aren’t going well (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale spoilers: Mandy and Paddy at breaking point

Tonight, Mandy and Paddy are already at breaking point despite only just getting together. Mandy asks Paddy to stay over at hers for the night but Paddy makes excuses.

During Rhona’s nail appointment at the salon, Mandy admits that Paddy is avoiding being intimate with her.

Rhona gives Mandy some wise words. But, will Mandy and Paddy’s relationship be saved?

Belle struggles of the news (Credit: ITV)

Belle struggles

Belle struggles as she deals with the news that Lachlan is transferring prisons, confiding in Vinny about her upset.

Concerned for her mental health, she books to see a therapist but is triggered when Jai accidentally ignites her anxieties.

Later on, Vinny worries for Belle when he finds her in a bad state. But, will this trigger her schizophrenia?

Amelia embraces her new career (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale spoilers: Amelia gets Dan on side

Tonight, Amelia tries to convince Dan that her new social media venture will bring them the money they need. It could really help them provide for Esther.

However, Dan has his doubts and refuses to believe that this could be a good thing for their family.

Later on, Dan apologies and puts his trust in Amelia to carry on with her social media filming. But, is Dan right to worry?

David looking sheepish as Victoria tells him off
David and Eric disagree of the shop (Credit: ITV)

David and Eric clash

David and Eric clash tonight as they both have different approaches on how to run the shop. But, can they compromise with each other?

Emmerdale - Paddy Tells Mandy He Loves Her

Emmerdale usually airs on weekdays at 7.30pm, with an hour long episode on Thursdays.

