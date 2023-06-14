Emmerdale's Mack, Caleb, the Emmerdale logo and background of the Dales
Emmerdale spoilers tonight: Jealous Mack lashes out at Caleb after learning he slept with Charity

Mack sees red

By Tamzin Meyer

In Emmerdale spoilers tonight (Wednesday June 14), a jealous Mack lashes out at Caleb after learning that he slept with Charity.

Entering the pub, Mack soon clashes with Charity leading him to discover that she and Caleb got together.

But, as Mack lashes out at Caleb furiously, how will Chloe react in Emmerdale spoilers?

Mack’s quite the jealous type (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale spoilers: Mack lashes out at Caleb

Last night (Tuesday June 13), Charity and Caleb shared a drink before sleeping with each other.

Tonight, they both decide to keep this a secret from everyone as Caleb goes off and clashes with Gabby, leaving her upset.

In the Woolpack, Caleb invites Leyla to have lunch with him. She starts to forgive him but soon changes her mind when Charity reveals that she slept with Caleb.

Mack can’t believe what he’s hearing and lashes out at Caleb, leaving Chloe shocked by Mack’s actions. But, does this prove that Mack’s not over Charity?

Manpreet encourages Charles to listen to his dad (Credit: ITV)

Manpreet prompts Charles to reconsider

Charles has made it very clear that he wants nothing to do with his dad. He wants him out of the village.

However, tonight, Manpreet encourages Charles to listen to what Victor has to say. But, will Charles take Manpreet’s advice?

Who will Mack choose? (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale spoilers: Chloe gives Mack an ultimatum

Chloe asks Mack to be honest and tell Charity the truth about their new relationship.

However, Mack fails to tell Charity and instead gets jealous when he finds out that Charity slept with Caleb.

Seeing how jealous Mack is, Chloe gives Mack an ultimatum – he must choose Charity or her. Who will Mack choose?

Rishi looking happy on Emmerdale
Rishi just wants to have some company (Credit: ITV)

Tom and Belle’s act of kindness

Recently, Rishi was thrilled when Tom moved in with him as his housemate.

Tonight, Tom and Belle feel guilty about leaving Rishi out and invite him to join them on their romantic lunch date – albeit reluctantly.

Emmerdale - Caleb and Charity Enjoy Each Other Company Before Take Things Further (13th June 2023)

Emmerdale usually airs on weekdays at 7.30pm, with an hour long episode on Thursdays.

