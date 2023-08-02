Emmerdale's Dan, Amelia, the Emmerdale logo and background of the Dales
Emmerdale spoilers tonight: Frantic Dan races to stop Amelia making the biggest mistake of her life

Amelia heads to the police station...

By Tamzin Meyer

In Emmerdale spoilers tonight (Wednesday, August 2), a frantic Dan races to stop Amelia making the biggest mistake of her life.

As Amelia takes Sarah’s advice and heads to the police station, Dan tries to stop her.

But, will Amelia get the chance to lie to the police in Emmerdale spoilers?

Dan and Victoria try to stop Amelia (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale spoilers: Dan races to stop Amelia

After Sarah gave her the idea of lying to the police about Lloyd assaulting her, Amelia vows to protect her family.

Dan worries when he can’t find Amelia and starts questioning Sarah as to where she is.

Feeling guilty for encouraging Amelia, Sarah tells Dan what Amelia’s gone off to do. Dan and Victoria race to get to the police station on time to stop Amelia.

Meanwhile, Amelia sits at the station preparing to talk to the police. But, will Dan and Victoria get to her in time?

Nate refuses the offer (Credit: ITV)

Cain gets annoyed with Nate

Nate’s struggling financially but refuses extra work. Cain’s annoyed with Nate’s refusal.

Leaving the Woolpack, Nate’s up to something. But, what is he scheming?

Gabby’s not impressed (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale spoilers: Gabby sees Suni and Nicky kissing

Gabby’s done her best to stop Suni from getting to know Nicky, recently making a scene in the Woolpack. She wanted to make it clear he knew exactly who Nicky was.

Tonight, Suni and Nicky feel awful when Gabby catches them kissing in the café.

But, how will Gabby react to seeing her ex fiancé move on with someone else?

Bernice is surprised (Credit: ITV)

Bernice is shocked

Tonight, Bernice is stunned when she finds out that Nicola’s bus stop is a tribute to Harriet and Liv. It turns out that Nicola does have a caring bone in her body after all!

Read more: Who’s leaving Emmerdale this year?

Emmerdale - Amelia Went To Police Station (Preview) (2nd August 2023)

Emmerdale usually airs weeknights at 7.30pm on ITV, with an hour episode on Thursdays.

