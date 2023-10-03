Emmerdale's Paddy, Harry, the Emmerdale logo and background of the Dales
Soaps

Emmerdale spoilers tonight: Paddy wants answers as he catches Harry out

Paddy's not impressed

By Tamzin Meyer

In Emmerdale spoilers tonight (Tuesday, October 3), Paddy wants answers as he catches Harry out in the Woolpack.

As he walks into the back of the pub, Paddy’s not impressed when he spots Harry hanging about.

But, will Chas be able to explain Harry’s presence in Emmerdale spoilers?

Chas has some explaining to do (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale spoilers: Paddy wants answers

Last night (Monday, October 2), Chas bonded with new man ‘Simon’ aka Harry over the loss of their children.

Chas spoke about the loss of Grace whilst Harry opened up about the loss of his seven year old daughter.

The pair had shared a few drinks together, with Harry being too drunk to go back home.

Chas then said that he could stay the night on her sofa. However, as she went upstairs, Harry started snooping about and stared at a photo of Caleb.

Tonight, Harry starts to head out of the pub but is caught by Paddy who soon starts wanting answers as to why Chas has a man in the back room. But, will Chas explain herself to Paddy?

Charles tries to restore the peace (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale spoilers: Charles has some making up to do

After taking his guilt out on Tom in the pub and pinning him down to the bar, Charles has some making up to do.

In the Woolpack tonight, Charles tries to restore the peace and apologise to Tom. But, is Tom ready to accept his apology?

Cain and Caleb act mysterious (Credit: ITV)

Cain and Caleb plot together

After their mysterious trip away together the other week, Cain and Caleb continue to act mysteriously.

They both continue to plot together as they remain very secretive about what they’re up to.

But, what are the two brothers actually plotting? Are they up to no good together?

Read more: Complete Emmerdale cast list 2023 – meet them all here!

Emmerdale - Chas and Paddy Visit Grace's Grave (2nd October 2023)

Emmerdale usually airs weeknights at 7.30pm on ITV, with an hour episode on Thursdays.

