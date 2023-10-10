5 Emmerdale spoilers from tonight’s huge episode – and you won’t want to miss it

In Emmerdale spoilers tonight (Tuesday, October 10), Mack, Chloe and Charity’s lives are on the line as they all suffer a clifftop car accident.

Elsewhere, Lydia finally opens up to her family about being raped by Craig.

Here are five Emmerdale spoilers from tonight’s huge episode – and you won’t want to miss it.

Chloe wants to abandon Mack and Charity (Credit: ITV)

1. Chloe plans her revenge

After seeing Mack kiss Charity on the forehead and after overhearing their conversation about sleeping together, Chloe confronts Mack.

Chloe pretends to believe Mack’s lies but secretly she’s seething, planning her revenge.

In the car ready to head off for a trip away, Chloe and Mack spot Charity broken down on the side of the road.

Chloe then offers Charity and lift, missing their turn and planning to leave Charity and Mack in the middle of nowhere.

Charity gets concerned and asks to be pulled over so that she can get out. But, will Chloe have chance to get her revenge?

Who will Mack save? (Credit: ITV)

2. There’s a clifftop car accident

As Chloe plans her revenge, Mack, Charity and Chloe soon find themselves fighting for their lives as a car smashes into them.

Mack soon manages to regain consciousness and escape before desperately holding the car back from falling down the edge of a cliff.

Charity soon wakes and is eager to escape the car before Chloe also realises how much danger she is in.

As the car starts to slip over the cliff, both Chloe and Charity reach their hands out to Mack, But, who will he choose to save?

It’s time for Lydia to be honest (Credit: ITV)

3. Lydia opens up about the rape

At the B&B, Lydia listens to Sam’s voice message and feels bad for running away from her family.

Worried for Sam, Mandy then tells him that she reckons Lydia’s been having an affair.

Soon after, Sam, Mandy and Belle are left in tears as Lydia returns home and finally reveals the truth about the rape to them. But, can they support her?

Chas wants answers (Credit: ITV)

4. Chas tries to process Aaron’s return

Cain and Caleb have Aaron tied up over in an abandoned Wylie’s Farm in a bid to protect him from gangsters in Italy.

Tonight, Chas demands that Cain unties Aaron straight away as she wants answers as to why her son is back in the village. But, how will Cain explain things to her?

Chas is in trouble (Credit: ITV)

5. Cain and Caleb race to protect Chas

Harry invites Chas on a drive with him whilst Chas still believes that he’s called ‘Simon.’

Cain and Caleb panic when they find out that Harry is with Chas and race to get to her before she’s put in danger. But, can they help protect their sister?

Emmerdale usually airs on weekdays at 7.30pm, with an hour long episode on Thursdays.

