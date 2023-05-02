Emmerdale's Mary, the Emmerdale logo and background of the Dales
Soaps

Emmerdale spoilers tonight: Mary dead after Faye strikes?

Faye leaves Mary for dead

By Tamzin Meyer

In Emmerdale spoilers tonight (Tuesday May 2, 2023), Mary is left for dead when Faye struggles to get away as her secret is exposed.

As Faye escapes with an envelope of money, Mary is left unconscious after hitting her head and bleeding out.

But, as Faye’s scamming schemes expose themselves, will Mary die as a result of her injuries in Emmerdale?

Mary bleeding and unconscious on Emmerdale
Mary hits her head (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale spoilers: Mary dead?

As Faye continues to talk about the urgent need for a bigger cash injection for the women’s shelter, Mary is suspicious.

She realises that Suzy was right to be concerned. Faye’s scamming her and has been conning her the whole time.

Faye realises that Mary’s worked the truth out and attempts to get away with an envelope of money as Mary confronts her.

As Faye makes a run for it, taking the money with her, Mary hits her head and falls to the ground bleeding out.

With Mary unconscious on the floor, will this whirlwind romance end in catastrophe? Will Mary die because of Faye?

Belle urges Tom to tell the Kings (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale spoilers: Belle puts pressure on Tom

Last night (Monday May 1, 2023), Belle and Tom met up at the Dingles’ house in a bid to reconnect with each other.

After some awkward small talk, Belle broke the ice by leading Tom upstairs. Now, the pair meet up yet again tonight.

Nicola is curious as she questions whether Belle is seeing somebody new. However, Belle fails to tell her about Tom.

As Belle and Tom meet in the Hide, Belle puts pressure on Tom to be honest. She wants him to let the Kings know that he’s back in the village.

But, with Tom so apprehensive about reintroducing himself to Jimmy and Nicola, will he take Belle’s advice and inform them of his arrival?

Emmerdale - Mary Makes A Decision About Her Future (Will She Leave The Village With Faye?) (27/4/23)

Emmerdale usually airs on weekdays at 7.30pm, with an hour long episode on Thursdays.

