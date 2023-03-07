Emmerdale's Cain is in deep thought with his hand on his face and Moira is looking furious
Soaps

Emmerdale spoilers tonight: Cain’s bombshell leaves his marriage to Moira at breaking point

Cain wants to give up Kyle

By Tamzin Meyer

In Emmerdale spoilers for tonight (Tuesday March 7, 2023), Cain’s bombshell leaves his marriage to Moira in tatters.

As Cain makes a huge decision about Kyle, Moira’s world crumbles.

What does Cain decide in Emmerdale spoilers?

Cain makes a life-changing decision (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale spoilers: Cain decides to give up Kyle

With Amy striving for full custody of Kyle and after Kyle’s violent altercation with Carl last night (Monday March 6, 2023), Cain’s feeling like a bad parent.

Tonight, Cain makes a huge decision and tells Moira that it’s time to give Kyle up to Amy for good.

Moira can’t believe that Cain thinks that he’s a bad influence on his son.

Cain then reveals that he plans on giving Amy full custody and also cutting Kyle out of his life all together.

He suggests that Amy moves away and takes Kyle with her, far away from him.

Moira begs Cain to reconsider, telling him that he’ll regret tearing his family apart.

But, has Cain made his final decision?

Rishi is desperate to catch the intruder (Credit: ITV)

Jai doesn’t believe Rishi’s fears

Last night, Rishi told Jai that something felt different in the house.

Later on and at home alone, Rishi’s curtains moved upstairs with Rishi believing that an intruder was in his house.

With this, he made an excuse to get out of the house by going to the pub.

Tonight, Rishi tries to catch the intruder who has been eating his crisps.

However, he can’t find anybody lurking about.

Opening up to Jai about his fears, Rishi explains that an intruder has been in his house.

Jai doesn’t believe his dad and instead thinks that he’s just lonely.

But, will Rishi catch the intruder?

Marlon struggles to help Paddy (Credit: ITV)

Marlon wants to help Paddy

Marlon’s worried that Paddy needs more professional help after his attempt to end his own life.

Paddy’s been shutting everyone away and won’t accept the support from his loved ones.

Marlon’s desperate to help Paddy.

But, will Paddy let him in?

Read more: Complete Emmerdale cast list 2023 – meet them all here!

Emmerdale - Marlon And Chas Find Paddy

Emmerdale usually airs on weekdays at 7.30pm, with an hour long episode on Thursdays.

Are you looking forward to Emmerdale tonight? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think!

Related Topics

Cain Dingle Emmerdale Emmerdale Spoilers Kyle Winchester Moira Dingle

Trending Articles

Helen Mirren looking shocked on The One Show, Roman Kemp and Alex Jones
Helen Mirren ridiculed for appearance on The One Show as viewers offer support
Prince William smiling outside Buckingham Palace next to a pink crown
William, Prince of Wales’ special role at the coronation revealed
Harry and Meghan smiling at events
Prince Harry and Meghan ‘couldn’t be happier’ as royal moving into Frogmore ‘revealed’
Leon and Lee Young speak on Antiques Roadshow on BBC
Antiques Roadshow viewers shocked over ‘history-making’ evaluation of 100k
Holly Willoughby, Phillip Schofield and John Torode on This Morning
Holly and Phil congratulate John Torode as he shares big personal news: ‘One of the most exciting days of my life’
Harry and Meghan smiling at events
Prince Harry and Meghan ‘couldn’t be happier’ as royal moving into Frogmore ‘revealed’