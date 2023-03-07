Emmerdale spoilers tonight: Cain’s bombshell leaves his marriage to Moira at breaking point

In Emmerdale spoilers for tonight (Tuesday March 7, 2023), Cain’s bombshell leaves his marriage to Moira in tatters.

As Cain makes a huge decision about Kyle, Moira’s world crumbles.

What does Cain decide in Emmerdale spoilers?

Cain makes a life-changing decision (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale spoilers: Cain decides to give up Kyle

With Amy striving for full custody of Kyle and after Kyle’s violent altercation with Carl last night (Monday March 6, 2023), Cain’s feeling like a bad parent.

Tonight, Cain makes a huge decision and tells Moira that it’s time to give Kyle up to Amy for good.

Moira can’t believe that Cain thinks that he’s a bad influence on his son.

Cain then reveals that he plans on giving Amy full custody and also cutting Kyle out of his life all together.

He suggests that Amy moves away and takes Kyle with her, far away from him.

Moira begs Cain to reconsider, telling him that he’ll regret tearing his family apart.

But, has Cain made his final decision?

Rishi is desperate to catch the intruder (Credit: ITV)

Jai doesn’t believe Rishi’s fears

Last night, Rishi told Jai that something felt different in the house.

Later on and at home alone, Rishi’s curtains moved upstairs with Rishi believing that an intruder was in his house.

With this, he made an excuse to get out of the house by going to the pub.

Tonight, Rishi tries to catch the intruder who has been eating his crisps.

However, he can’t find anybody lurking about.

Opening up to Jai about his fears, Rishi explains that an intruder has been in his house.

Jai doesn’t believe his dad and instead thinks that he’s just lonely.

But, will Rishi catch the intruder?

Marlon struggles to help Paddy (Credit: ITV)

Marlon wants to help Paddy

Marlon’s worried that Paddy needs more professional help after his attempt to end his own life.

Paddy’s been shutting everyone away and won’t accept the support from his loved ones.

Marlon’s desperate to help Paddy.

But, will Paddy let him in?

Read more: Complete Emmerdale cast list 2023 – meet them all here!

Emmerdale usually airs on weekdays at 7.30pm, with an hour long episode on Thursdays.

Are you looking forward to Emmerdale tonight? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think!