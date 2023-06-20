Emmerdale spoilers tonight: Zak’s secret revealed as Chas confronts him and Cain

Our Emmerdale spoilers tonight can reveal that Zak Dingle’s secret is exposed as Chas confronts him and Cain over their secretive behaviour. But what is Zak hiding?

Elsewhere, detectives at the police station continue to grill Mack over his involvement in Caleb’s attack.

Meanwhile, Chas is upset when she learns that Paddy and Mandy are now in a relationship. However, it isn’t smooth sailing for the pair, as Mandy struggles to make a move on her man. Then, Amelia hits her up with a proposition.

Speaking to PC Swirling, Belle decides to keep a secret from Tom. And Naomi and Vinny grow closer. Is love on the horizon?

Read our Emmerdale spoilers tonight in full below.

Chas confronts Zak and Cain

Feeling that they are keeping something from her, Chas confronts Zak and Cain. She accuses them of hiding something from her. But what secret are they keeping?

Worried about Mack, Charity keeps watch over unconscious Caleb (Credit: ITV)

Mack faces a grilling as detectives tighten the pressure

At the police station, the detectives continue to grill Mack over his involvement in the attack on Caleb. Unfortunately for Mack, things are looking damning. With his outlook bleak, Mack starts to panic.

Meanwhile, Charity worries about Mack when Chloe starts losing faith in his innocence. Watching over Caleb in the hospital, she faces a confrontation when Chas and Nicky arrive, having head that Caleb is on the verge of waking up.

Elsewhere, David urges Leyla to tell the police the truth about where she was when Caleb was hurt. But will she come clean?

News of Paddy and Mandy’s relationship leaves Chas reeling (Credit: ITV)

Paddy and Mandy’s love leaves Chas heartbroken

Overhearing Mandy and Paddy announcing their new relationship to Bear, Chas is left reeling and upset. But, alone with Paddy, Mandy is deflated when he rejects her advances.

They’re all loved-up, but Mandy is worried about her new relationship (Credit: ITV)

Amelia has a proposition from Mandy

Back from the Lake District, Mandy finds the salon in chaos and Amelia filming some kind of video. When confronted, Amelia tries to convince Mandy that social media attention will be good for the salon. Will Mandy go for her idea?

Reeling from news about Lachlan, Belle confides in Vinny (Credit: ITV)

Belle keeps a secret from Tom

PC Swirling delivers some news to Belle about Lachlan White. Worried, Belle tells Vinny about her anxieties.

Worried about overwhelming Tom, she decides to keep the information to herself. But is she making a mistake?

Vinny and Naomi’s burgeoning friendship goes from strength to strength (Credit: ITV)

Vinny and Naomi grow closer

After bonding with Naomi in yesterday’s episode, the pair see each other again. It’s clear that their friendship is blossoming. But is there more on the horizon for Vinny and Naomi?

Emmerdale usually airs on weekdays at 7.30pm, with an hour long episode on Thursdays.

