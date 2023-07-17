Emmerdale spoilers tonight: Mary faces heartbreaking choice after Faye’s cruel blow

In Emmerdale spoilers tonight (Tuesday, July 18), Mary faces a heartbreaking choice after Faye’s cruel blow.

After blackmailing Mary, Faye turns up at her home and continues to make demands.

But, what will Mary decide to do about her statement in Emmerdale spoilers?

Mary contemplates giving in to Faye’s demands (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale spoilers: Mary faces a heart-breaking choice

Last night (Monday, July 17), Mary met up with Faye and soon found Faye blackmailing her. Mary was in shock to see that Faye had been sleeping in a car.

Faye then told Mary that she’d post some non-consensual nude photos of her if she didn’t change her statement.

Tonight, Faye turns up at Mary’s home and tells her that she’s not got long left to change her statement.

Mary feels ill as she contemplates changing her statement to Faye from posting the photos.

As Rhona returns home she’s shocked to see that Faye’s there blackmailing her mum. But, can she help her mum stop the photos from getting out? Or, will Mary be pressurised into changing her statement?

Tracy wants to go on to bigger and better things (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale spoilers: Bob tries to encourage Tracy

Tracy’s left feeling bored as she works at the B&B, dreaming of leaving to run her nursery business.

She’s only just started her part-time job there but she’s already feeling deflated.

Bob sees that Tracy is looking down and does his best to motivate her. But, will Tracy’s dreams of running a nursery ever come into fruition?

Jai tries to make amends (Credit: ITV)

Jai invites Rishi to the wedding

Tonight, Jai’s encouraged by Laurel to try to make amends with Rishi and give him an invitation to their wedding.

Rishi’s delighted as Jai hands him a wedding invitation. But, is this the first step in a long journey to Jai forgiving Rishi?

Emmerdale usually airs on weekdays at 7.30pm, with an hour long episode on Thursdays.

