Our Emmerdale spoilers tonight can reveal that, as she has second thoughts about leaving Jai to visit India alone, Laurel Thomas is held hostage by an unhinged Colin. But what does he want from her – and can she escape?

Elsewhere, suspicious Caleb questions Nate about Corey’s dealings with shady Harry. Will Nate tell the truth?

Meanwhile, Amelia tries to come to terms with the reality of losing her dad, while Dan has second thoughts about running away. What will they decide to do?

Read our Emmerdale spoilers tonight in full below.

Unhinged Colin holds Laurel hostage

With Jai off in India alone, Laurel questions whether she’s doing the right thing. Determined to support her husband, she decides to join him.

But when she goes to collect Marshall’s passport, Colin turns nasty and locks Laurel in the youth’s bedroom. Terrified and without her phone, Laurel is trapped in Colin’s house.

Can she free herself before Colin does something even more drastic?

Caleb turns the screws on Nate

Caleb begins to suspect that Corey is up to something dodgy. He asks Nate to keep an eye on his business partner.

After some probing, Nate discovers that Corey’s deal with Harry isn’t entirely above board. However, he agrees to keep quiet about his discovery for the extra cash that their dealings will bring.

Later, hopeful for a pay rise, he tells Caleb that Corey isn’t doing anything he shouldn’t be. But will he come to regret his lies?

Amelia’s panic puts Esther in peril

Amelia is stressed about the thought of Dan going to prison. Distracted, she almost hurts Esther.

When he saves them both at the last minute, both father and daughter are scared to know that they’ll be losing each other soon. Seeing his daughter’s fear – and also terrified of prison himself – Dan begins to seriously consider running away.

Will Dan and Amelia flee the village?

