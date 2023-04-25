Emmerdale spoilers tonight: Nicky caught out as Gabby discovers the truth

In Emmerdale spoilers tonight (Tuesday April 25, 2023), Nicky’s caught out as Gabby discovers the truth.

After Nicky’s altercation with Cain at the garage, Nicky isn’t completely honest about what happened. Gabby is later shocked to discover the reasoning behind Nicky’s injuries.

As Gabby discovers the truth about Nicky’s clash with Cain, will she start to become suspicious of Nicky in Emmerdale spoilers?

Gabby finds out about Nicky’s fight with Cain (Credit: ITV)

Gabby discovers the truth about Nicky

Last night (Monday April 24, 2023), Nicky broke into the garage in a bid to steal the car that Cain was working on.

He’d promised Caleb that he had a plan to get them both some money but he didn’t tell him what this would be.

In the garage as Nicky was looking around, Cain entered and questioned him. Nicky made out that he was looking for Lucas’ telescope but Cain knew better.

Cain and Nicky then got into a fight just as Caleb turned up. Caleb watched on as his son was beaten by his brother Cain.

After the fight, Nicky asked Caleb how long he would have let Cain beat him up for. He was devastated that his own father could stand by and watch him get hurt without intervening.

Tonight, Gabby’s shocked when she learns the truth about Nicky. Naomi drops him in it when she reveals the truth about what happened.

Gabby then finds out that he’s been in a fight with Cain. But, will she start to become suspicious that Nicky isn’t the Mr. Nice Guy he makes out to be?

Mary wants to help Faye (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale spoilers: Mary’s desperate to help Faye

Tonight, Faye tells Mary that there has been a fire at the women’s refuge that she helps run. She’s devastated.

Mary’s truly taken in by Faye’s charms and decides to help her pay for the damages. With this she decides to set up a fundraiser.

Hoping to help Faye out and get the women’s refuge back on track, Mary promises to help Faye out. But, is Faye being truthful to Mary?

Cathy’s headteacher gives Bob some bad news (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale spoilers: Bob gets some bad news about Cathy

Currently, Cathy’s been struggling with her exams and school work as a result of her Premenstrual Dysphoric Disorder.

Tonight, Bob is taken aback when Cathy’s headteacher suggests that Cathy defers a year at school as she’s falling behind.

She reveals that Cathy won’t be granted an access arrangement until she is given a formal diagnosis. Bob’s shocked by the news. But, how will Cathy react?

Read more: Complete Emmerdale cast list 2023 – meet them all here!

Emmerdale usually airs on weekdays at 7.30pm, with an hour long episode on Thursdays.

Are you looking forward to Emmerdale tonight? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think!