Emmerdale spoilers tonight: Violence erupts in the Woolpack as Tom makes an unwelcome gesture

Charles Anderson returns to Emmerdale in tonight’s spoilers, but it’s not a happy homecoming when he gets into a violent altercation with Tom King.

With the weight of his huge secret weighing heavily on him, will Charles finally admit the truth?

Meanwhile, Chas and Paddy are united, but soon torn apart as Chas’s jealousy rises.

All this and more in tonight’s Emmerdale spoilers.

Charles can’t control his temper (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale spoilers tonight: violence erupts

Manpreet leaves Charles a voicemail and begs him to return home. He turns up in the village, knowing he can’t run from his guilt any longer.

Charles tries to find the courage to tell Claudette the truth about setting Victor up before his death. However, when she starts waxing lyrical about how amazing her son is, Charles chickens out.

Tom is in the Woolpack and is worried to see Charles drinking so much. He can see a black cloud has descended over the vicar and reaches out.

As Tom tries to sympathise with Charles, the vicar only gets angrier and lashes out. Tom hits back, but Charles gets aggressive and pins him to the bar.

Everyone in the pub is shocked and it’s only the arrival of Manpreet and Claudette that snap Charles out of it. Charles lets Tom go and flees, with Manpreet in hot pursuit.

But will he pleas to tell the truth get through to him? And how will Claudette react when – and if – he does?

Is Chas really okay? (Credit: ITV)

Chas and Paddy unite

Paddy and Chas steel themselves to talk to Eve about Paddy and Mandy’s relationship. Chas is grateful to feel united with Paddy.

However, Chas is soon struggling to hide her jealousy. Is she really as okay as she’s making out?

Will Tom forgive Belle? (Credit: ITV)

Belle devastates Tom

Tom is excited about getting a place with Belle. However she soon drops a bombshell on him.

Belle tells him she can’t move in with him yet and it leaves him devastated. Will he understand why?

Emmerdale usually airs weeknights at 7.30pm on ITV, with an hour episode on Thursdays.

For all the latest soap spoilers, news and chat come and join us at Soap Daily now!

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think!