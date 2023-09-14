Emmerdale spoilers tonight: Bob has another heart attack as Cathy lashes out?

In Emmerdale spoilers tonight (Thursday, September 14), Bob risks having another heart attack as Cathy lashes out again.

As Cathy’s health diagnosis weighs on her mind, Cathy causes more stress for Bob.

But, will Bob have another heart attack due to Cathy’s violent outburst in Emmerdale spoilers?

Cathy injures Wendy (Credit: ITV)

Cathy lashes out as Bob struggles with his heart

Last night (Wednesday, September 13), Cathy went to her medical appointment and received an official diagnosis of PMDD.

She struggled to process the fact that there’s no cure for the condition and that she could only manage her symptoms.

Upset, she then told Bob that she wanted a hysterectomy and that it wasn’t up for debate.

Tonight, struggling to process her diagnosis, Cathy’s frustration gets the better of her as she throws a garden ornament through the window of the B&B.

With the ornament just missing Manpreet, Wendy tries to calm Cathy down. This proves to be a big mistake though as she becomes victim to Cathy’s anger.

As Wendy tries to help, Cathy pushes her to the ground in a moment of rage.

Bob soon comes over, but he then feels a pain in his chest. But, will he have another heart attack due to the stress of Cathy? And, will Wendy be okay after being shoved by Cathy?

Mack’s only got eyes for Chloe (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale spoilers: Chloe’s delighted

Things have been going well for Mack and Chloe since Reuben’s Christening as Mack’s made it clear that he’s only got eyes for her.

Mack’s done his best to push Charity to the back of his mind and move forward with his and Chloe’s relationship, enjoying being in a proper family unit.

Tonight, Chloe’s delighted when Mack suggests that they go on a date together. But, will it go smoothly?

Read more: Complete Emmerdale cast list 2023 – meet them all here!

Emmerdale usually airs weeknights at 7.30pm on ITV, with an hour episode on Thursdays.

Are you looking forward to Emmerdale tonight? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think!

For all the latest soap spoilers, news and chat come and join us at Soap Daily now!