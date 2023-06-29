Emmerdale spoilers tonight: Secret lovers exposed but will they call it quits?

Our Emmerdale spoilers tonight can reveal that an affair is exposed as Victoria Sugden stumbles across two villagers’ illicit activities. But who has been caught in the act? And how will they react when confronted?

Elsewhere, Amelia is disturbed by the sudden arrival of a creepy visitor – a man claiming to be her number one fan. As Dan gets wind of Amelia’s situation, things escalate – but will Amelia call the police?

Meanwhile, Jai continues to struggle with the news that he was adopted. And Cain is left suspicious as Nate and Frankie play happy families. Is something amiss?

Read our Emmerdale spoilers tonight in full below.

After walking in on a compromised Doctor Liam, Victoria knows all (Credit: ITV)

Victoria is on the case

Victoria watches, bemused, as Bob and Bernice engage in some flirty banter. Meanwhile, passion builds between Liam and Wendy at the surgery.

Having picked up on Bob and Bernice’s flirting, Victoria is suspicious that something is going on between the pair. When she makes a pointed comment, Bob and Bernice panic.

Bernice is furious when Bob throws her under the bus, telling Victoria that she is still in love with Liam.

Later, meddling Victoria pays a visit to Liam to see how he might feel about Bernice. But when she sees his dishevelled look and Wendy’s handbag on the sofa, Victoria’s suspicions are raised again.

Victoria tells Wendy that she knows all about her affair. Wendy begs her to keep it a secret.

Will Victoria keep quiet about Liam and Wendy? And will Wendy call off her affair with Liam?

Will Wendy call off the affair? (Credit: ITV)

Amelia is confronted by a scary fan

Amelia is angry at Dan for confiscating her phone and laptop. With tensions at an all-time high, Sarah tries to mediate between Noah and Amelia.

Later, a man arrives at the salon, claiming to be a customer. However, it’s clear that he’s watching Amelia with an unhealthy interest.

Amelia is disturbed when fan Lloyd pays a visit (Credit: ITV)

He suddenly reveals that his name is Lloyd, and that he’s the top subscriber to her page. Amelia is shocked and disturbed, having thought that the subscriber she’d been speaking to was a woman.

Lloyd demands some one-on-one time with the increasingly frightened Amelia and traps her inside. Thankfully, Mandy returns to the salon just in time and gets rid of Lloyd.

Once she’s calmed down, Amelia insists that she’s not getting her dad involved. But Lloyd’s messages continuing to stream in.

When a written note from Lloyd arrives, Amelia freaks out. Dan discovers what’s happening and that Lloyd knows where they live, so goes to call the police.

However, distraught Amelia insists that she doesn’t want the law involved. Will Dan listen?

Mandy to the rescue! (Credit: ITV)

Jai struggles with his turmoil

In the fallout from recent revelations regarding his true parentage, Jai is struggling to escape his turmoil. As his engagement party with Laurel beckons, his agony continues.

Elsewhere, oblivious Archie goes looking for his missing grandfather. But will Rishi’s arrival make things worse for tormented Jai?

Cain is on alert

Nate is happy to be home with Frankie. But something isn’t sitting right with Cain. He becomes convinced that his son is hiding something.

