Emmerdale spoilers tonight: the truth about Jai’s father is finally revealed as he marries Laurel

The truth comes out

By Joel Harley

Our Emmerdale spoilers tonight can reveal that the truth about Jai Sharma’s father finally comes out as he marries Laurel. But who is Jai’s biological father? And can he mend his ties with Rishi in time for the wedding?

Elsewhere, Claudette confronts Charles about his strained relationship with Victor. But will Charles listen to his mother’s pleas for peace?

Meanwhile, Noah worries about Amelia as she struggles with Dan’s situation. Can he bring her some peace of mind?

Read our Emmerdale spoilers tonight in full below.

Jai and Rishi argue while Laurel and
It’s the day of the wedding, but things remain heated between Rishi and Jai (Credit: ITV)

The truth about Jai’s father is revealed

It’s the morning of the wedding, and Jai and Laurel are preparing to be married. However, their joy is dampened by the sudden arrival of Rishi and Georgia.

Jai is left reeling when Rishi reveals the identity of his biological dad. But who is it?

Laurel and Jai getting married on Emmerdale
As the truth comes out, Jai regrets his treatment of Rishi (Credit: ITV)

Later, after Rishi has left, Jai tells the family that he is ready to make peace with his dad. Georgia leaves a message on Rishi’s phone, urging him to come to the wedding.

Jai and Laurel exchange vows and are pronounced married in front of overjoyed friends and family. However, Jai finds himself deeply upset that Rishi wasn’t there to witness it.

Can he set things right with his dad – or is Rishi’s absence from the wedding the final nail in the coffin for their relationship?

Claudette talks to Charles on Emmerdale
Will Charles heed his mother’s pleas for him to soften up on Victor? (Credit: ITV)

Claudette confronts Charles about Victor

Claudette talks to Charles about his relationship with Victor. Begrudgingly, Charles agrees to stop pushing his father away.

But will he be able to stay true to his word?

Noah and Amelia talk on Emmerdale
With Amelia at her wits’ end about Dan, Noah starts to worry (Credit: ITV)

Noah worries for Amelia

With Dan’s situation worsening, Amelia has the weight of the world on her shoulders. Noah watches, worried for Amelia.

Can Noah help to ease Amelia’s troubled mind?

Emmerdale - Rishi Slips Up And Upsets Laurel

Emmerdale usually airs on weekdays at 7:30pm, with an hour long episode on Thursdays.

