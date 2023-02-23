Emmerdale spoilers tonight: Sam arrested after violent altercation with Pollard?

In Emmerdale spoilers tonight (Thursday February 23, 2023), Pollard gets injured after an altercation with Sam.

As Sam goes to steal from David’s shop, Pollard catches him and starts a fight.

But will Sam get arrested in Emmerdale spoilers tonight?

Pollard falls to the ground (Credit: ITV)

Pollard injured after Sam altercation

As Samson manages to get hold of Noah’s trust fund money by promising to stay away from Esther if Noah paid him off, Sam is struggling to make ends meet.

Sam asks Cain if he can give Dan a pay rise so that he’ll be able to help Esther and Amelia out.

Instead, Cain refuses and tells him to think outside of the box.

With this, Sam gets an idea.

He heads to David’s shop and tries to distract Pollard so that he can steal some baby supplies.

Pollard catches him looking suspicious and confronts him.

Sam panics and makes a run for it.

Desperate for Sam not to get away, Pollard chases Sam but trips and hits his head.

As Pollard lies unconscious, Sam fears the worst.

Will Pollard pull through?

Will Sam get arrested?

Wendy gets her wires crossed (Credit: ITV)

Wendy gets revenge for Bob’s ‘affair’

After mishearing a conversation between Bob and Bernice, Wendy is adamant that the pair are having an affair.

Tonight, Wendy confronts Bob and accuses him of having an affair.

Bob’s dumbfounded as Wendy leans out of the window and tips a bucket of ice cold water on him.

Seeking refuge in the B&B, Bob enters soaking wet, leaving Bernice in hysterics.

Bernice is furious that Wendy would accuse them of having an affair.

However, she shows understanding when she thinks that Wendy is going through the menopause and starts to make a plan of action.

Will Wendy realise her mistake?

Nicky doesn’t want to mix work and pleasure (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale spoilers: Nicky quits his job at Home Farm

Nicky’s determined to stay clear from Gabby so that he doesn’t mix work and pleasure.

However, Gabby’s making this extremely hard for him.

Tonight, Gabby temporarily fires Nicky so that they can have fun without Nicky breaking any work boundaries.

Gabby’s taken aback when her plan backfires, resulting in Nicky quitting.

Has Gabby pushed Nicky away?

Jai warns Suzy (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale spoilers: Jai looks out for Leyla

Jai looks out for Leyla and tries to get Jacob to reach out to his mum.

He thinks that it will help with her recovery.

Leyla is grateful when Jacob takes Jai’s advice.

Jai plays the part of the hero once more as he speaks to Suzy about Leyla.

He warns her to stay away from her, leaving Suzy shocked.

David prepares for court (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale spoilers: David prepares to go to court

After claiming too many points on his driving licence and finally confessing to speeding, David prepares to go to court tonight.

He’s ready to surrender his driving licence as he’s banned from driving.

Will David finally start to take responsibility for his actions from now on?

Arthur gets Jacob to help him (Credit: ITV)

Arthur seeks support from Jacob

Arthur’s excited to be putting on an LGBTQ+ event after his assembly was cancelled.

He gets Jacob to help him prepare for the event.

Will everything go to plan?

