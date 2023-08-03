Emmerdale spoilers tonight: Caleb’s latest secret exposed as he’s blackmailed

In Emmerdale spoilers tonight (Thursday, August 3), Caleb’s latest secret is exposed as he’s blackmailed by Nate.

As Nate rumbles Caleb’s role as a private investor, Nate tries to take advantage of the discovery.

But, will Nate tell anybody else about Caleb’s secret in Emmerdale spoilers?

Nate rumbles Caleb’s business (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale spoilers: Caleb’s latest secret exposed

Tonight, Corey’s shocked when Nate enters the office and asks him for some work.

As Caleb turns up, he realises that Nate now knows about his role as a silent investor.

Caleb does his best to cover but Nate susses everything out and blackmails him.

Nate’s stunned as Caleb buys his silence. But, will Nate expose his secret to anyone else?

Dan pleads guilty (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale spoilers: Dan pleads guilty

In court, Dan starts to get nervous as he prepares for his plea hearing.

Amelia and Dan are dealt a devastating shock when Julie turns up. Dan’s unable to look her properly in the eye and the shock overwhelms him on the stand.

As he sees Julie, he can’t help but feel guilty as he goes over the memories from the assault.

With everything becoming clearer, Dan knows what he has to do and pleads guilty. But, how will Amelia react to her dad’s decision? And what does it mean for Dan’s future when more news is delivered?

Gabby misses her target (Credit: ITV)

Gabby punches Billy

Drunk, Gabby sees red and tries to punch Nicky. However, she accidentally punches Billy instead.

With Billy trying to support her after the punch, Gabby misreads the situation and leans in to kiss him. But, will Dawn find out?

Nicola’s unveiling is disrupted (Credit: ITV)

Colin ruins Nicola’s big moment

Tonight, Nicola’s let down by the council but is pleased to see a big turn out for her bus stop unveiling.

As Nicola delivers a heartfelt speech about Harriet and Liv, a car pulls up interrupting her.

Laurel can’t believe her eyes as Colin turns up in a rage and wants Nicola to start again as he missed the start of the unveiling ceremony. But it’s not long before Colin regrets turning up at all as his rant is filmed and soon goes viral!

