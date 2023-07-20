Emmerdale spoilers tonight: Liam and Wendy rumbled as Bernice discovers their affair

In Emmerdale spoilers tonight (Thursday, July 20), Liam and Wendy are rumbled as Bernice discovers their affair.

Bernice discovers a message in one of the B&B bins and pieces the mystery together.

But, will she tell Bob about Liam and Wendy’s affair in Emmerdale spoilers?

Bernice solves the mystery (Credit: ITV)

Bernice rumbles Liam and Wendy’s affair

In the B&B, Bernice finds a crumpled up piece of paper with a message on it in one of the bins. Intrigued, she decides to examine the message realising that she recognises the handwriting.

Grabbing one of her old birthday cards that Liam wrote, Bernice compares it to the message.

She puts her detective hat on and solves the mystery. But, will she tell Bob about Liam and Wendy’s affair?

Someone has to go (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale spoilers: Moira drops a bombshell

With the financial situation at the farm still looking bad, Moira faces a difficult decision.

She tells Mack and Nate that one of them will be made redundant.

They will be both compete in an interview to see who keeps their job at the farm. But, who will have to go?

Marshall breaks up with Arthur (Credit: ITV)

Arthur suffers his first heartbreak

Tonight, Marshall decides to break up with Arthur leaving him heartbroken.

Marshall thanks Laurel for allowing him to stay and gives Arthur a hug goodbye before leaving the village with his aunt.

Laurel and Jai do their best to support Arthur but Gabby isn’t as sympathetic.

She makes the situation all about her, upsetting Arthur even more. But, will Arthur get over Marshall?

Jai celebrates his stag do (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale spoilers: Jai gets a surprise

Jai gets a surprise stag do arranged for him. But, can he make amends with Rishi before his upcoming wedding day?

Read more: Complete Emmerdale cast list 2023 – meet them all here!

Emmerdale usually airs on weekdays at 7.30pm, with an hour long episode on Thursdays.

Are you looking forward to Emmerdale tonight? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think!

For all the latest soap spoilers, news and chat come and join us at Soap Daily now!