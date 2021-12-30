Emmerdale spoilers for tonight reveal Belle and Kyle are left in a dangerous situation.

Meanwhile Priya struggles to eat and Nate’s world is turned upside down.

All this and more in tonight’s episode of Emmerdale.

Emmerdale spoilers: Priya struggles with her eating

Priya is struggling to eat but calls Ellis (Credit: ITV)

Priya is struggling to eat. Overwhelmed she makes a call.

Over in the forest Belle and Ellis find themselves alone and seem to be getting on well.

Just as Belle leans in for a kiss, Ellis’ phone buzzes and he rushes off to help Priya, leaving Belle and Kyle by themselves.

Priya immediately regrets calling Ellis and is furious about having his time wasted.

Still struggling, Priya screams and sobs becoming extremely distressed.

Belle and Kyle freeze to death?

Belle and Kyle start to freeze, but will they be okay? (Credit: ITV)

Soon having been abandoned by Ellis, Kyle twists his ankle and Belle assesses her nephew’s injury.

She decides it’s time for them to head home. Realising she gave her car keys to Ellis, Belle resorts to smashing her car window in an attempt to warm up freezing Kyle.

Belle starts to panic when she realises her phone has no signal and is low on power.

Shivering and scared Belle leaves a voicemail for Ellis.

As her phone dies, she fears what the night has in store for her and Kyle.

Nate’s world turned upside down

Nate’s world is turned upside down (Credit: ITV)

A loved-up Nate and Tracy agree to set a date for their wedding, but soon Nate’s world is turned upside down. Nate struggles to contain his nerves.

What’s happening?

