Emmerdale spoilers tonight: Sam makes a desperate attempt to help Lydia

In Emmerdale spoilers tonight (Monday, October 16), Sam makes a desperate attempt to help Lydia after finding out that she was raped.

With Sam worried about Lydia, he speaks to Rhona and encourages her to visit his wife.

But, will Lydia appreciate Sam’s desperate attempt to help her in Emmerdale spoilers?

Sam enlists Rhona’s help (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale spoilers: Sam tries to help Lydia

Last week in Emmerdale, Sam found out that Lydia had been raped by Craig.

Lydia had sat Belle, Mandy and Sam down after being accused of cheating on Sam. She then broke down as she told them the truth.

Sam was furious and stormed up to Craig’s workplace to confront him about the assault.

Tonight, Sam takes a different approach in supporting Lydia and speaks to Rhona.

He encourages her to visit Lydia before bringing her home to see his wife.

Rhona sits with Lydia as Lydia opens up to Rhona about her rape experience.

Sam listens into their conversation and worries that Craig might not get the punishment he deserves.

But, can Rhona help support Lydia by sharing her own experience of being raped? And, will Craig get the punishment that Lydia and Sam seek?

Paddy’s stunned (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale spoilers: Paddy’s shocked

Viewers will know that last week, Aaron returned to the Dales in a spot of bother.

He’d been in trouble with some gangsters over in Italy, stealing some money from them.

Cain and Caleb had brought Aaron back to the Dales and had tied him up at an abandoned Wylie’s Farm.

Aaron was furious when he found out that Cain and Caleb had given his money to Harry in exchange for Chas’ life.

Tonight, Paddy’s shocked by something. But, could it be the return of Aaron as he tries to settle in to the village? Or, does something else entirely leave Paddy taken aback?

Emmerdale usually airs on weekdays at 7.30pm, with an hour long episode on Thursdays.

