Emmerdale spoilers tonight: Suzy catches Faye out

Emmerdale spoilers for tonight reveal Suzy is on to con artist Faye. But can she convince Mary her lover isn’t all that she seems?

Meanwhile, there’s a sad departure for one villager as Cathy prepares to leave. Will Bob really let her go?

All this and more in tonight’s Emmerdale spoilers.

Emmerdale spoilers: Faye caught out

Having made the decision to go with Faye to Ecuador, Mary is throwing herself full throttle into organising the fundraiser for the women’s refuge. She has bought everything Faye has told her hook, line and sinker.

But poor Mary has no idea she’s being conned. Suzy, however, is a bit more wily and starts to get suspicious of Faye tonight.

With Mary rallying round to get the auction just right, Rhona still has doubts about her mum leaving. But eventually she offers her full blessing and it means Mary can put her fears aside and focus on the future.

However, when Faye is cagey about a bank transfer for the auction fund, Suzy begins to worry. She shares her suspicions with Mary.

Mary doesn’t like what she’s hearing, though. She bites back that Faye is 100 percent trustworthy and to prove it she sends a very large donation of her own through to Faye.

Can Suzy find the evidence she needs to bring Faye down? Or is Mary going to lose everything?

Cathy leaves Emmerdale

It’s been a very tough time for Cathy Hope as she struggles to deal with her Premenstrual Dysphoric Disorder. Last week she was forced to concede she wasn’t able to do her GCSEs this year after walking out of two exams.

The distraught teen ended up drinking vodka to numb her pain. When that didn’t work, and she lashed out violently at her dad, Bob, Cathy disappeared.

After spending the night at the bus station in Leeds, she came to a decision about her future. Returning to Emmerdale, she told her dad and Brenda she wanted to leave.

The teen is heading off to the Lake District to stay with half-brother Scott Windsor. She feels some time out in a more relaxing environment will be better for her.

With Bob reluctant to let his daughter go, Cathy assures him he’s being the best dad he could be by allowing it. After she shares a tearful goodbye with her family, Bob drives Cathy out of the village.

Romance for Arthur?

It’s also been a tricky few weeks for Emmerdale teen Marshall Hamston. After almost dying from alcohol poisoning, Marshall finally confronted his dad.

He told Colin he was definitely gay and if Colin couldn’t accept it, he didn’t want anything to do with him. Marshall is now staying with Laurel and Jai on a permanent basis.

Tonight, Marshall and Arthur finally admit they feel like they’re more than just good friends. They agree to go on a date. Will it be a success?

