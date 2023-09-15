Emmerdale spoilers tonight: David makes a bombshell confession

In Emmerdale spoilers tonight, David makes a shock confession that leaves Jacob stunned. But will his son support him?

Also, Cathy is still spiralling and gets entirely the wrong impression – about what, though?

All this and more in tonight’s Emmerdale spoilers.

Jacob’s clearly not on board with David’s plans (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale spoilers: David makes a confession

Recently Jacob has been trying to convince David to get back on the dating horse. He even tried to sign his dad up for a dating app, but David has so far seemed decidedly unkeen.

It comes as David’s ex Victoria is moving on. She’s set up a date with an old school friend and is making no secret of the fact he’s hot and she really fancies him.

Last night she checked to see if David was okay with it and revealed she was meeting her date at The Hide. David acted like it was cool and even offered to babysit Harry for her.

But it’s clear he’s not all that okay with it.

And tonight he finally reveals his true feelings. David drops the bombshell on Jacob that he has feelings for Victoria again and wants to get back together. The couple split up when David lied to the police Victoria was driving so he wouldn’t lose his licence after speeding.

But having served his driving ban, David is ready for a fresh start – and is determined to win Victoria back.

Jacob reels from the bombshell confession and it’s clear he’s really not happy about David’s plan. Will he support his dad – or warn him off?

It’s been a tough week for Cathy (Credit: ITV)

Cathy jumps to conclusions

After Cathy’s latest outburst saw her hurt Wendy and herself, Bob is in despair.

Last night he asked Wendy to move out so he could keep her safe from Cathy’s violent attacks, but will it really solve anything?

Meanwhile, Cathy had run away after Bob struggled to breathe and was found by Liam. He discovered she had cut herself and, despite her reluctance to be near him after his affair with Wendy, Cathy eventually agreed he could tend to her wound.

She found herself being comforted by him and he promised he would always be there to listen.

However, although she was begrudging about accepting his help, tonight she starts to jump to conclusions. What does conclusion does Cathy jump to? And will it cause even more trouble ahead?

