In Emmerdale spoilers tonight (Friday, July 14), Mary gets some devastating news about Faye as PC Swirling pays her a visit.

In the Woolpack, Mary is shocked when she discovers that Faye’s been arrested and charged.

But, can Mary now put Faye behind her with this news in Emmerdale spoilers?

Faye’s been charged (Credit: ITV)

Mary gets devastating news about Faye

The last time Mary heard from Faye she had done a runner with the money from the charity fundraiser.

Mary had realised that she’d been conning her and had confronted her.

Faye panicked and grabbed the envelope full of money, leaving Mary to fall and hit her head. With Mary unconscious, Faye then scarpered with the money and was never heard from again.

Tonight, Mary’s reminded of Faye once more as PC Swirling calls at the Woolpack.

She’s left shocked when he reveals that Faye’s been arrested and charged.

However, she’s left devastated when it’s revealed Faye’s denied all charges made against her. But, is this the last Mary will hear from Faye?

Gabby wants Nicky gone (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale spoilers: Gabby lashes out at Nicky

Last night (Thursday, July 13), Gabby was livid that Nicky was staying at Home Farm for the night after finding Clemmie.

She thought that everybody had suddenly forgotten about what he did to her. With this, she packed her bags and took Thomas to the B&B, wishing Nicky was dead.

Tonight, as Nicky and Suni flirt in the Woolpack, Gabby can’t stand to see him happy.

She lashes out at him in front of everybody. But, will this ruin Nicky’s chances with Suni?

Dan struggles (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale spoilers: Dan crumbles

Dan was putting up a brave face until Lloyd’s wife, Julie, turned up and confronted him last night.

Tonight, Dan crumbles as he worries about going to prison. But, will he go down?

