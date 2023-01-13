Emmerdale spoilers tonight: Belle confronts Cain over his threat to kill Caleb

In Emmerdale spoilers for tonight Belle has it out with her brother over his threat to Caleb.

With the Dingles in turmoil, how can they come back from this?

Meanwhile, Mackenzie wants Chloe gone, but will he live to regret it?

All this and more in tonight’s Emmerdale spoilers.

Cain isn’t in the mood for Belle’s pep talk (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale spoilers: Belle confronts Cain

Despite pretending to his family he had made peace with Caleb with a handshake in the Woolpack, viewers know Cain actually whispered something far more threatening into his brother’s ear.

Cain told him if he ever saw him again, he’d kill him.

And in tonight’s Emmerdale Cain is worrying about Kyle and Belle offers him comfort.

Amy is also upset over Kyle and approaches Cain and Belle asking if they really think Caleb can get Kyle out.

Cain is scathing about his brother and then admits to Belle he threatened to kill him.

Cain insists he didn’t mean it, but Belle gives him what for.

Will Cain see sense?

Will Mackenzie take it too far? (Credit: ITV)

Mackenzie plots to get rid of Chloe

Desperate to get Chloe out of the house after Charity asked her to move in, Mack comes up with a plan.

Mackenzie is panicking knowing that Chloe is carrying his baby. Living under the same roof is hardly ideal given he’s determined to keep his part in Chloe’s pregnancy a secret from fiancée Charity.

Doing his best to use any angle possible to persuade Charity that Chloe needs to go, everything seems to fail.

However, soon, Mack finally takes it one step too far.

Will he regret his efforts when they seriously backfire on him?

Is Charity closer to finding out the truth?

Can Gabby finally impress Kim? (Credit: ITV)

Kim versus Gabby

Gabby is still sulking over Kim, but Kim explains to her she isn’t ready to run the business.

Laurel gives Gabby food for thought and soon she is trying to impress again.

Kim is left pleased, but will Gabby finally get the job she’s after?

